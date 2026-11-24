Since the start of their genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israelis have escalated their attacks on Palestinian paramedics and emergency medical teams in the occupied West Bank, with healthcare professionals facing increasing violence, harassment and restrictions on their ability to reach patients and provide life-saving treatment, according to a new report by Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI).

The report, published on Monday and titled To Reach, To Treat, To Survive: Israel’s Attacks on Ambulances, Paramedics and Emergency Care in the West Bank, documents a pattern of violence and obstruction by Israeli forces and settlers, with emergency medical personnel increasingly unable to carry out their work safely.

The report notes that “clear medical identification, including marked ambulances, paramedic vests, medical bags, and the Red Crescent emblem, no longer protects Palestinian emergency teams or the life-saving care they provide.” Instead, these markers turn “Palestinian medical personnel into targets.”

A paramedic identified by the pseudonym Tamer described the helplessness faced by Palestinian healthcare professionals in the West Bank:

I was standing a short distance from the wounded man, meaning, I could have easily reached him, but the soldiers prevented me. He remained there bleeding until he died. Only then did they [soldiers] leave, and we were able to reach him... It’s very sad I couldn’t carry out my medical duties properly... It was painful that I couldn’t help him. I knew this person very well.

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Sharp increase in attacks

The report noted a 354 percent increase in incidents involving Palestinian healthcare workers between 2022 and 2024.

These include direct attacks on healthcare facilities and medical personnel, obstruction of access to patients and healthcare facilities, delays in ambulance services, and the prevention of medical teams from reaching emergency sites or providing timely medical care.

Source: Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI)

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Undermining timely emergency care

The report documents Israeli interference with routine medical emergencies, including road accidents, chronic health conditions, and childbirth.

Alaa, an emergency medical worker from the village of Burqa, recounted how the web of Israeli checkpoints prevents patients from reaching hospitals, often leading to deaths:

Forty minutes went by, and the ambulance was still driving around trying to find a way into the village, because if it had entered through the main entrance, soldiers would have shot at it. Eventually, we were forced to have the patient leave the village and take him to Sebastia. By the time the ambulance reached the patient and returned to the clinic, 40 minutes had passed. During that time, the patient lost consciousness. Had we reached him in time and given him oxygen, he could have been saved.

Omar, a 34-year-old emergency medical professional from Nablus, recounted an incident in which his team was transporting a woman in labour through the Awarta checkpoint. Due to forced delays by the Israelis, the woman gave birth in the ambulance before she could reach the hospital:

We were evacuating a woman in labor. When we reached Awarta Checkpoint, traffic was backed up, and the soldiers were refusing to let anyone through. We reached the checkpoint quickly; her water had already broken, and she could give birth at any moment… I told my colleague to drive faster, but when we reached the checkpoint, the soldiers deliberately stopped us. By the time they finally let us through, there was even more traffic ahead and the cars were barely moving, which delayed us further. In the end, while we were still on the way, the woman gave birth

Israeli forces and settlers work in tandem

The report notes that Israeli soldiers and settlers do not operate separately across the West Bank; instead, they function as a combined force, with violence, movement restrictions, and coercive measures carried out concurrently, through a shared illegal presence on the ground.

It includes testimonies from Palestinian healthcare workers recounting how they were humiliated, beaten and shot at while evacuating patients. In these attacks, Israeli security forces and settlers often work in tandem to terrorise Palestinians.

“Humiliation has become part of everyday reality, undermining the professional and human dignity of medical personnel and patients alike,” the report adds.

Ibraheem, a paramedic and ambulance driver from southern Nablus, described an incident in Qusra in November 2023 that involved both Israeli forces and settlers:

I placed her [a 10-year-old girl] in the ambulance and returned to evacuate a patient wounded in the shoulder... Then I went back again to evacuate another wounded person in a grove. We couldn’t reach him because we were being continuously shot at, and then they started shooting at the ambulance. We evacuated the wounded to a medical center and returned again to evacuate more people, while coming under heavy fire.

Tamer, a paramedic in Nablus, recounted how the Israelis assault and humiliate healthcare workers while patients, in need of critical care, bleed and, in some cases, die:

I was carrying the stretcher, and the soldier pushed me with his rifle and told me to back away… The wounded man was lying there bleeding on the road, [but the soldier] didn’t care.

Yousef, a paramedic and ambulance driver, described the symbiotic relationship between Israeli soldiers and settlers:

The settlers fire like mad men, while protected by the military. Of course, the soldiers protect them… The military jeep drives along, with a settler vehicle behind it and another in front. In other words, settlers operates under the protection of the military.

Psychological toll on workers

Beyond the immediate physical dangers, the report highlights the psychological impact on healthcare workers as they work under the constant threat of attacks from Israeli security forces and settlers while they attempt to save lives.

Paramedics spoke of persistent anxiety, exhaustion, insomnia, intrusive thoughts, and feelings of helplessness. Some said that they struggled to separate their professional responsibilities from their personal lives, particularly when those requiring assistance were neighbours, friends or relatives.

Faiz, a paramedic and ambulance driver, described each emergency call as entering a dangerous environment. He shared a sentiment that is quite unique to Palestinian healthcare workers as they operate in areas surrounded by their genocidal occupiers, who have scant regard for human life.

“Every phone call means taking a risk,” Faiz said. “Every time I leave the house, there is a chance I won’t return.”

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