Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

Hard to imagine being a child with a balanced sensory neurology amid that explosive chaos, much less with a brain whose sensory systems amplify uncertainty into high anxiety. It just triples the outrage of having to live as a young Palestinian in the shadow of Zionist criminal psychopaths.

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
2h

Israel criminal and killer baby

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