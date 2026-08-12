Ahmed Hatem al-Mahabeel stands amid the rubble of his home in Khan Yunis. [Photo: Enas Abu Ghayad/Al Jazeera]

The loss of the life they knew before the start of the genocidal assault in the Gaza Strip is having a devastating effect on Palestinian children with autism spectrum disorder.

The Israelis have destroyed everything that 16-year-old Ahmed Hatem al-Mahabeel, who lives with autism, once knew and that gave structure to his life: his bedroom, his school, and the sports academy he would attend. The Israelis have left none of it standing; Ahmed now lives amid the rubble of Khan Yunis.

During the relative stability before the genocide in Gaza, Ahmed was doing well. He was progressing through school under the supervision of a specialist. He was training at a football academy, as well as memorising the Quran and excelling in English.

Now it has all come to a stop.

“Ahmed used to go to the mosque and the club on his own, making excellent progress, but the war destroyed everything we built,” his mother Umm Ahmed told Al Jazeera. “He suffers from extreme sensitivity to sudden noise; when explosions sound, he enters a severe panic attack, covering his ears and swaying. In cases of extreme terror, he resorts to self-harm, hitting his head against the ground to escape the sound.”

The ongoing Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip has severely limited the food, medicines, and other essentials that enter the enclave. This is leading to catastrophic consequences for children on medication. Severe malnutrition and protein deficiency caused Ahmed’s appendix to rupture.

“With food shortages, complications led to a wound infection, forcing doctors to perform a second surgical operation to open the abdomen and clean it until he recovered,” Umm Ahmed recalled.

As the Israelis continue to bombard Gaza at will despite the October “ceasefire,” Ahmed is forced to spend most of his time indoors. His family hopes to travel outside Gaza for his treatment.

“All our hope is for Ahmed to get an opportunity to travel abroad for treatment and rehabilitation, to reclaim what the war took from him,” his mother said.

Struggle for normalcy

In central Gaza, 19-year-old Muneer al-Haj struggles intensely whenever he hears the sound of bombings. “When he hears air strikes, he squeezes his hands tightly into fists, pacing back and forth while making sounds to block out the noise,” Al Jazeera reported. Before the genocide, however, Muneer was doing well. “He attended school, and displayed strong communication skills and a talent for drawing.”

The genocidal Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip saw his condition regress to screaming fits and seizure-like symptoms. Moreover, the shortage of medicines in the enclave due to the Israeli siege has led to a reduction in the dosage of his medication.

“He used to communicate and express himself clearly, but the war consumed everything… this safe space dissolved facing hardship and fear,” Muneer’s father said. “He now asks urgent questions we cannot answer, entering severe attacks if unresolved. We try to reassure him during shelling, saying ‘God will protect us’, but he realises what is happening, expressing his anguish by saying: ‘I am without shelter or a homeland.’”

“The absence of a safe space and the depletion of sedatives turned our attempts to calm our children into individual efforts fraught with fear and confusion,” Muneer’s father added.

Muneer al-Haj standing next to an exhibition board featuring his artwork at his school before the war. [Photo: Enas Abu Ghayad/Al Jazeera]

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Medicine shortage

The lack of a routine resulting from Israeli savagery, which has seen families displaced multiple times with ever-diminishing belongings, has been especially traumatic for children like Ahmed and Muneer.

“A child with autism relies entirely on routine and calm to feel safe,” explained psychological specialist Diaa Abu Aoun, who has worked with Ahmed. “When forced to live in a tent amidst continuous explosions, their brain receives a sensory shock it cannot process. This fear translates into insomnia, digestive issues, and severe screaming fits where the child completely loses control.”

The shortage of medicines is also compounding the suffering of children with autism in the decimated Gaza Strip.

“The sudden interruption or forced reduction of psychiatric and anti-convulsant medication doses… creates severe disruption in brain chemistry,” Abu Aoun said. “When a child is deprived of medication or receives only half a dose, the nervous system enters a severe rebound effect. Violent fits and acute convulsions increase, driving self-harm and preventing response to behavioural training.”

During their genocidal assault, the Israelis destroyed the Palestine Center for Special Education and killed its former director, Arij Abu Sultan. This has meant that families with autistic children have had to assume greater therapeutic roles.

“An autistic child cannot survive without a predictable ecosystem; routine is a neurological safety valve,” Reem Jarour, the head of autism programmes at Gaza’s Dolphins Association for Education and Community Development, said.

“What we witness today in Gaza is the total destruction of the behavioural foundations built over years. Sudden displacement turns environmental triggers into acute threats, leading to massive regression in linguistic and social skills.”

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