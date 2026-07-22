Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Mr. One-Two's avatar
Mr. One-Two
18h

Goddamnit it makes me sick to my stomach. Those poor people. These settlers have to be stopped. ANYWHERE else in the world, if this was happening, the US (not Trump's US, but the one we all love and are fighting for) would step in and at the least provide security. Something has to be done. Because there's zero chance Israel will do anything about it and these settlers have already moved on to destroy another family .

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
16hEdited

Your Words, brother:

"the family had remained optimistic". Meanwhile, "the world watches and says nothing".

Yet this atrocity is reiterated, as you regularly tell us.

The world is unacceptable.

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