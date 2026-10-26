Over the past three years of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have relentlessly targeted Palestinian journalists and media workers as part of what a new report by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese describes as “mediacide” — “the destruction of the media’s essential function in the information environment surrounding the occupied Palestinian territory”.

Albanese presented the report titled Truth under the rubble: media in the time of genocide at the UN General Assembly on Monday. The report describes how “mediacide” has unfolded in Gaza:

It operates through three mutually reinforcing processes: (a) the systematic elimination of Palestinian journalists and their means of documentation; (b) the dissemination and normalization of genocidal incitement and denial by Israeli authorities and segments of the Israeli media; and (c) the reproduction by influential Western media and digital platforms of narratives that obscure, justify or legitimize atrocity crimes while marginalizing Palestinian voices, evidence and international law.

Relentless killing of journalists

According to the report, the Israelis have “killed nearly 300 journalists and wounded more than 400” since October 2023. Of these, “around 70 were killed as reprisal for their work.” Furthermore, “many were wearing press vests and helmets, carrying equipment or in marked vehicles and tents, which, instead of enabling the Israeli army to identify and protect media workers, facilitated their targeting.”

The Israelis have also targeted the families of journalists in order to dissuade them from carrying out their professional duties. “The destruction of more than 150 journalists’ homes since October 2023 signals intent to persecute the media sector,” the report adds.

The targeting of the homes of journalists has meant that they have found it hard to rent apartments “due to landlords’ fear that they would be targeted.” The report cited one such example: “Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassouna was killed alongside five family members on 16 April 2025 when precision-guided munitions struck their apartment at night, one day after her documentary on life during the genocide was selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival.”

The families of journalists have paid a steep price for their work. The Israelis have killed a staggering 710 relatives, including 436 in the first four months alone.

Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Al-Dahdouh, and his family were targeted multiple times by the Israelis. “On 25 October 2023, an Israeli air strike on Nuseirat camp killed his wife, his 15-year-old son, his 7-year-old daughter and his 1-year-old grandson,” the report states. In January 2024, the Israelis killed his eldest son, Hamza, who was also employed with Al Jazeera.

Wael al-Dahdouh grieves over the corpse of his son, Hamza.

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Legitimisation cell

The targeting of journalists by Israel has been systematic and deliberate, as evidenced by the genocidal Jewish state’s institution of a “legitimisation cell.” The cell has the mandate to link all the journalists targeted by the Israelis with Palestinian resistance groups, thereby justifying their slaughter.

“In October 2023, the Israeli military reportedly established a special unit, the ‘legitimization cell’, which has systematically recast Gaza-based journalists as Hamas operatives,” the report says. “These narratives intimidate journalists and establish a pretext before attacks, then retrospectively legitimize killings, ascribing responsibility to Palestinian armed groups by distorting international humanitarian law. The systemic justification of these attacks evidences an intent to target protected media workers.”

Hossam Shabat and Anas Al-Sharif were branded as Hamas operatives before being assassinated by the Israelis.

Abductions and destruction

The Israelis have not only killed journalists but have also detained more than a hundred of them in their rape and torture dungeons and subjected them to horrific abuse. “Released journalists describe enduring physical assaults; sexual violence, including rape; forced stress positions; sensory deprivation; inadequate food; and medical neglect,” the report adds. “While Palestinian detainees are routinely subject to torture, journalists endure unique forms of intimidating interrogation as they are presumed to be ‘Hamas agents’.”

An Israeli officer told a journalist: “I killed all the journalists, and those I couldn’t kill, I brought them here.”

In order to prevent journalists from documenting their egregious war crimes, the Israelis have relentlessly targeted media infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. “By October 2025, 150 media offices and institutions had been destroyed, including news agency headquarters, broadcast towers and radio stations,” the report reveals.

“In Gaza, Israel has completely destroyed 81 per cent and partially damaged 12 per cent of information and communications infrastructure, such as mobile towers, fibre optic cables and data centres.”

Left to right: Mariam Abu Daqqa , Mohammad Salama, Ahmed Abu Aziz, Hussam al-Masri, and Moaz Abu Taha were killed in a triple strike on a hospital.

Disseminating propaganda

In one of the most consequential parts of the report, Albanese details how the Israelis used their considerable heft to pressure traditional media and social media platforms from reporting on their war crimes.

“Israel has pursued a multilayered online communication strategy, including large-scale takedown requests targeting content that challenges official narratives, placing it among the world’s most prolific requesting States, and invests heavily in promoting content aligned with its objectives,” the report reveals.

“One initiative was the Israeli-directed ‘Project Esther’, a 2025 campaign targeting United States audiences to suppress pro-Palestine mobilization.”

The genocidal Jewish state poured huge funds into prominent tech firms to spread propaganda and undermine the extensively documented Palestinian suffering.

Rather than addressing the humanitarian catastrophe, Israel signed contracts worth roughly $50 million, including with Google and X, to disseminate multilingual advertisements dismissing famine reports, including messages claiming, “There is food in Gaza. Any other claim is a lie.”

Genocidal Israeli press

One of the most striking aspects of the Gaza genocide has been the enthusiastic participation of an overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews in the slaughter of Palestinians, whether through direct involvement in the killings or through their justification of the Israeli military’s brutality.

The Israeli press has been at the forefront of cheerleading the slaughter:

Palestinians have been described by mainstream and pro-government media as “Amalek”, “monsters”, “a cancerous growth” and even “cannibals” who “must be eradicated”. This rhetoric is accompanied by the denial of civilian status. Israeli media have asserted that “there are no innocents” in Gaza, that Palestinians are “not civilians” and that Gaza is inhabited by “two and a half million terrorists”. On Channel 14, presenter Shimon Riklin called for Gaza to be “wiped off the face of the earth”. The channel also broadcasted singer Eyal Golan’s call to “erase Gaza, don’t leave a single person there”. Other statements aired on the channel called for a “Holocaust”, including “gas chambers” and to “destroy, kill, and obliterate”.

“During a Channel 12 broadcast, journalist Yehuda Schlesinger advocated for the institutionalization of sexual violence as a matter of State policy, stating that Palestinians ‘deserve it’,” the report adds.

Complicity of the Western media

Albanese’s report is a damning indictment of the Western press and lays bare its role in enabling the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“The genocide has exposed long-standing ideological biases in media coverage of Palestine/Israel, including across Western traditional media and major digital platforms,” the report says. “It has exposed a system that determines whose voices are heard and whose suffering is recognized.”

The BBC style guide, for example, omits Gaza from the occupied territory and specifies the Israeli Government’s “preferred” description of the West Bank and Gaza as “disputed’’ territories, without indicating that this is contrary to international law. BBC also makes the misleading statement that “outposts don’t mean settlements” and that they are “very different” because outposts are not authorized by the Israeli Government and “defy it”.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the utterly despicable New York Times has carried water for the Israeli genocidaires with aplomb:

Leaked New York Times guidance similarly advises caution regarding the use of terms such as “genocide”, “ethnic cleansing” and “occupied territory”, instructing journalists to use “Palestine” only “in very rare cases”.

Manufacturing consent for genocide

Since October 7, the mainstream Western press has worked hand in glove with the Israeli government in pushing all its narratives on the Gaza genocide, thereby helping to manufacture consent for the nonstop slaughter of innocent Palestinians.

Some of the most damaging narratives of the conflict – including allegations that Hamas had beheaded babies on 7 October, operated command centres beneath hospitals and had systematically infiltrated UNRWA and that Palestinian journalists killed by Israel were “terrorists” – were widely reported without verification.

The BBC and The New York Times were at the forefront of enabling the genocide. They did so by exclusively pushing the Israeli narrative.

Between October 2023 and August 2025, The New York Times referred to “human shields” used by Hamas 176 times and BBC 81 times. Systematic references to “Hamas-run hospitals” and “hospital shields” and the unverified claims that Hamas operates from hospitals and other civilian sites have lent credibility to narratives that supposedly legitimize attacks on protected medical facilities.

In more than 100 documented instances, BBC presenters dismissed assertions that Israel was committing genocide, while Israeli leaders’ genocidal statements went unmentioned.

This has had a significant impact on the way the uninitiated Western public perceived the genocide:

The unequal attribution of responsibility is matched by an unequal distribution of empathy. Studies demonstrate that Israeli suffering is narrated in detail and endowed with emotional and moral significance; Palestinian suffering is rendered partial, abstract or incidental. Thus, although Palestinian children accounted for approximately 99.7 per cent of child fatalities, they appeared in just over half of the personalized CNN reports on child victims. Across two sampling periods, The New York Times mentioned sexual violence against Israelis 76 times, but only four times in relation to Palestinians, despite substantial evidence of its widespread use against them.

Punishing journalistic dissent

Israel has not only killed Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip; the Jewish state has also used its considerable reach in Western capitals to silence journalists who refused to toe the official line.

Western media houses, the supposed bastions of truth and justice, went to extraordinary lengths to silence voices critical of the murderous Jewish state.

Antoinette Lattouf was unlawfully dismissed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation after reposting a Human Rights Watch report on starvation in Gaza. The publicly funded broadcaster spent more than $1.7 million of taxpayers’ money defending the dismissal, before the Federal Court of Australia found it unlawful and noted that senior management had acted to “appease the pro-Israel lobbyists”.

At BBC Arabic, journalists have been disciplined without any demonstration that editorial policies had been breached, which has even reportedly prompted the resignation of a senior journalist. Public events have been altered and documentaries withdrawn, including the BBC film on Gaza health workers and the broadcast of Wajib by ARD. Increasingly, reliance on human rights findings, criticism of Israeli State policies or solidarity with Palestinians have themselves been treated as suspect, collapsed into allegations of antisemitism.

Musk sees the blight in Israel.

Complicity of tech firms

If anyone still had any doubts about Israeli control over global tech platforms, the last three years must have completely disabused them of that notion. All tech giants have worked as virtual extensions of the Israeli government in suppressing pro-Palestinian journalists and content creators, while boosting the Israeli narrative.

In the early days of the genocide, pro-Palestinian content used to blow up organically. However, after a visit to Israel and another to Auschwitz (with Ben Shapiro), Musk had seen the blight. Twitter quickly became a graveyard for all things Palestine because of rampant censorship.

Meta and Alphabet have always been the favourite tools of mass manipulation for the Zionists. They have followed the Israeli script to the letter, without needing much persuasion. TikTok, however, was so out of line that the Jewish supremacist Larry Ellison bought it and turned it into another hasbara machine.

X has suspended hundreds of accounts of activists, journalists and Palestinians documenting the genocide, with no explanation, and leaked Meta data indicates that approximately 38.8 million posts across Facebook and Instagram have been removed, banned or suppressed since late 2023, while engagement with prominent Palestinian news organizations has fallen by 77 percent. Platforms have also demonstrated near-total compliance with the large number of Israeli takedown requests. TikTok and Meta reported compliance rates of 99.2 and 94 per cent, respectively.

These platforms have also enabled degrading content by Israeli soldiers, including footage of civilian destruction, looting and detainee humiliation. A “Hamas hunting club” Instagram page has featured images of blindfolded and bound prisoners, while YouTube has permitted a song describing Palestinians as rodents with lyrics including “One, Two, Shoot!” These examples demonstrate a failure to enforce platforms’ own policies, contrasting sharply with the draconian enforcement applied to Palestinian expression.

Despite user complaints, Google has reportedly concluded that advertisements denying famine did not violate its policies. It has also carried paid advertisements portraying the International Court of Justice genocide case as a “blood libel” and discouraging donations to UNRWA.

“Genocide depends not only on the destruction of human beings, but also on the destruction of the political, moral and evidentiary conditions that make that destruction visible, intelligible and contestable,” Albanese’s report concludes.

The systematic killing of journalists, the suppression of Palestinian testimony, the normalisation of dehumanising rhetoric and the complicity of powerful media organisations and digital platforms have together helped obscure the reality of Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians.

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