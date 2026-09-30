Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Kidding nut's avatar
Kidding nut
Sep 30

To solve the earth human problem, Israel should be ceased to exist. The land is as in Genesis 21:34 is Philistine (Palestine) and Israel is a Zionist entity exist to steal and make the wealthy much wealthier. All its people should be returned to their original countries in Eastern Europe and specifically Ukraine and other western nations. Free Palestine from the nonstop Zionist criminal Israel.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
Sep 30Edited

These creatures DO NOT "honor" anything that is good and moral. If signed, any agreements and documents are worth less than toilet paper (the cheap brand), and their word is equal to what the toilet paper cleans.

JUSTICE cries out at the top of her lungs!!!!

GENOCIDE☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️

Thank you PWBF🎉🎉🎉

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