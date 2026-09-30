The Israelis have killed 1,421 Palestinians and violated the so-called ceasefire 5,147 times since it went into effect last October, according to figures released by the Gaza Government Media Office on Tuesday. That amounts to more than 14 violations a day, making the notion of a truce a total sham.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation has demonstrated its complete disregard for all its obligations and continued its systematic practices, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis to an unprecedented degree,” the office said in a statement. “The humanitarian and relief situation in the Strip has become dangerous and catastrophic in every sense of the word and on every level, leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced people facing potentially deadly consequences.”

It revealed startling figures on Israeli violations that have made any return to even a semblance of normalcy in Gaza impossible. The Israelis have killed 1,421 Palestinians, injured another 4,983, and abducted 198 more.

‘Take away their hope’

The Israelis have been openly broadcasting their genocidal view that they want Palestinians to leave Gaza permanently to make way for Jews-only settlements on Palestinian territory. Rabid Jewish supremacist and Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, aired that sentiment once again on Monday.

“The biggest key to migration is: take away their hope. As long as they think that one day there will be reconstruction there, and then it will flourish again — if you annex up to the ‘Yellow Line,’ and that’s ours, and then what remains is tiny, crowded, and destroyed, everyone will understand that there’s nothing to look for there. They’ll start looking for solutions for where to go,” Smotrich told Channel 14.

Israeli policy in Gaza is a reflection of Smotrich’s vision.

The Israelis have continued their tight siege of the devastated enclave. According to the Government Media Office, only 72,826 trucks have been allowed to enter, out of the 210,600 humanitarian and relief trucks, as well as trucks carrying reconstruction materials, that were supposed to enter under the agreement.

This represents a compliance rate of less than 35 percent. Only one in three trucks is being allowed in.

Travel restrictions

They have also severely restricted movement of people.

Only 13,785 Palestinians were allowed to enter or leave the Gaza Strip, out of the 35,000 who had permission to travel, representing a compliance rate of no more than 39 percent.

Palestinians with chronic illnesses and life-threatening injuries are the worst affected by this Israeli restriction. Thousands of cancer patients have been condemned to a slow death as they are unable to access the necessary treatment in Gaza’s scorched healthcare infrastructure after three years of nonstop genocidal Israeli assault.

Unliveable conditions

The statement revealed that more than 1.5 million displaced people are currently living in dilapidated tents. Of the 270,000 tents across the Strip, 162,000 are worn out and unfit for use, leaving a shortage and deterioration rate of more than 60 percent.

The statement warned that thousands of people are living in damaged buildings that lack even the most basic safety requirements, with more than 255 buildings at risk of collapse at any time. This threatens further loss of life and raises fears of a repeat of Al-Saada Building collapse in Gaza City.

It also warned of an imminent catastrophe as winter approaches, with extremely cold weather and heavy rainfall expected.

“We hold the occupation fully responsible for deliberately and systematically worsening this reality, through systematic targeting of the health and education systems and infrastructure, accompanied by a harsh and systematic policy of starvation imposed on citizens on a daily basis, in addition to restricting the humanitarian situation in all other vital sectors,” the statement added.

Who will stop the Israelis?

The office concluded its statement by calling on the international community, the United Nations, and international organisations to “intervene urgently and immediately before it is too late.”

The US, which helped broker the deal, and its Arab vassals, which enthusiastically participated in the event marking the start of the “ceasefire,” have remained conspicuously silent about the egregious Israeli criminality as Palestinians continue to suffer and be murdered every day.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani acknowledged the slaughter of more than 1,400 Palestinians since the “ceasefire” and the continuing Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

“There is more occupied territory — almost 70 percent of the Strip has been occupied and not allowed by the Israeli forces. They are not fulfilling their commitments of this agreement,” he said. “This is just showing that they have different intentions.”

He even called Netanyahu a war criminal. Yet, in the absence of any concerted effort to stop the Israelis, the violations and killings continue with total impunity, with no end in sight.

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