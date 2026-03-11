Last week, Tucker Carlson made a claim that Saudi and Qatari authorities arrested Mossad agents planning attacks in their countries. He also insinuated that the raging fires at an Aramco refinery in Ras Tanoura in eastern Saudi Arabia were a likely Israeli false flag attack, since such an event serves their interests to a tee:

It hasn’t been reported, but it’s a fact that last night in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents planning on committing bombings in those countries. Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in two Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side? No. Israel wants to hurt Iran and Qatar and UAE and Saudi and Bahrain and Oman and Kuwait. And they’ve succeeded. And the third thing you would have to do, if you wanted true control over the region, is to get the US out of the Middle East. And this war is designed to do it because the Israelis know that there is no appetite whatsoever for casualties and that this would cause a political crisis in the United States and that it would most critically convince our Arab allies that the United States is a bad ally. A Saudi Aramco facility went up last night. The Iranians said they didn’t do it. Why would they say they didn’t do it? Possible Israel did it. Why wouldn’t they? Because if you think about it, scaring our other allies in the region, letting them know that they can get attacked and the US will not defend you. You put up with all this crap for decades because you’ve got American troops on your soil and your population doesn’t like it, but you do it anyway because you’ve been told if there was ever a problem, the US will come rescue you. Well, guess what we just learned? The US is not coming to rescue you.

As an establishment insider, notwithstanding his recent welcome change of heart on bloodshed in the Middle East, Carlson must have well-placed sources. So it’s safe to assume he knows what he is talking about.

Indeed, Iran immediately denied its role in the Aramco fires (video below), which shut down Saudi Arabia’s biggest refinery. Iran has maintained that its attacks are limited to American bases in the Gulf states and it has no intention of targeting their civilian infrastructure. It has also reiterated that if these countries prevented the US from using these bases and shut them for good, they would stop attacking their territories entirely.

On March 5, a drone hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan airport, drawing bellicose statements from Azerbaijani President Aliyev. “This is not the first time Iran has shown its face of terrorism,” Aliyev bellowed. “Iran must apologise, or Azerbaijan will not let this act go unpunished.”

Turkey put out statements about intercepting attempted strikes on NATO facilities in its territory. Iran denied responsibility for the airport attack as well as the attempted Turkey strikes. In fact, many observers construed Pezeshkian’s infamous “apology” as aimed at assuaging Azerbaijan and Turkey for attacks Iran did not commit, rather than as a promise to the Gulf that they would no longer be attacked by Iran.

For its part, Iran even proposed a joint investigation to trace the source of the projectiles entering Turkish airspace.

American attacks from its numerous Middle Eastern bases, however, have continued unabated, drawing unceasing retaliatory strikes from Iran. After a Kuwaiti base was used to blow up a desalination plant in Iran, Iranians retaliated in kind, blowing up a desalination plant in Kuwait and stressing their insistence on tit-for-tat attacks.

US’s push for Arab involvement

Lindsey Graham, who has been acting as Trump’s de facto envoy to the Middle East, has been busy these days urging the Gulf regimes to join the illegal Israeli-American attacks on Iran and do more than just provide bases to the Americans.

On March 8, Graham — who incidentally met the UAE monarch Mohammed bin Zayed (MbZ) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) days before the attack on Iran in what appeared to be an attempt to cool the rising temperatures between the two — was explicitly urging the Arabs to attack Iran:

Now, to our Arab friends: you’re being hit too. Have any Arab countries struck Iran yet? If you want a treaty with the United States, you need to get involved in this fight. You know, America is not going to the Middle East just to fight alone. So I’m urging our Arab allies to fight back. You’re being hit as well.

Two days later, he was at it again:

“This is so disappointing,” Graham said. “We need partners that will step forward in a fight that we can’t afford to lose.” He said he wants the U.S.’ partners in Saudi Arabia and other countries to join the effort. “To our Arab friends, I’ve tried to help you construct a new Middle East. You need to up your game here,” Graham said.

However, there appears to be very little appetite from the Arab regimes to take on Iran militarily. In fact, there is growing resentment among the Arab leadership and commentariat that the US has abandoned them in their hour of need.

Arab resentment

A prominent Saudi commentator lamented that the US was not making any efforts to protect the Gulf states:

American defence is focused on Israel, with little attention to the Gulf states, where many military bases are located. In my view, there is no doubt that the Gulf countries feel a certain sense of reproach towards their ally or partner. We described it precisely: the American partner focuses on the security, stability, and population of Israel, without regard for the defence aspects of the Arab Gulf countries, which today face Iranian attacks, with no effort from America.

A Kuwaiti commentator has made similar remarks, adding a rather incriminating claim, “We are the ones defending Americans”:

An Emirati billionaire from the conglomerate Al Habtoor Group took to Twitter to directly address Graham:

I heard the statements of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, in which he calls on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enter this war, saying that we are also under attack and that we must join the fight. And I say to him clearly: We know full well why we are under attack, and we also know who dragged the entire region into this dangerous escalation without consulting those he calls his “allies” in the region.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it is extremely unlikely that in a tightly controlled state apparatus, Al Habtoor posted his comment without at least a tacit nod from the higher-ups.

Will the Arabs attack?

The military task of the Arab states have largely been outsourced to the Americans. Having provided the United States with everything it needs to entrench its foothold on the Arabian soil, the Arab monarchs have, for the most part, put their feet up, safe in the knowledge that American protection is just a call away.

They do not possess indigenous arms development capacity or technical nous to come up with groundbreaking defence technologies.

Their armies are also famously incompetent. During the nearly decade-long Saudi-led intervention in Yemen — which was done at the behest of the Israelis and Americans — following the Houthi takeover of Sana’a, the Saudi Air Force repeatedly struck civilian targets, including school buses, funerals, and wedding processions, drawing widespread condemnation. In 2015, the Houthis attacked a coalition military base in the Marib governorate that killed 52 Emirati personnel; it played a big part in the UAE withdrawing its ground troops from Yemen a few years later. The UAE, with a population of just about a million Emirati citizens, has relied mostly on mercenaries to do its fighting in recent years.

The other four Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain — have minimal defence capabilities beyond the top dollars they have paid to acquire Western hardware.

In these circumstances, they appear in no position to attack a vastly superior Iran, which has depleted nearly all of their air defence capacity with mere drones and low-cost missiles. If the Arab states were to mount an attack now, Iranians possess the firepower to cripple them for years to come. These states sell oil and import nearly everything else. White-collar workers are already questioning their future in these countries, as food prices are soaring, and consistent missile alerts are not an ideal way to go about one’s day.

Sinister Israeli game

However, having the Arab states attack Iran would be perfect from the Israeli perspective. Since the very inception of their illegitimate state on the corpses of Palestinians, the Israelis have worked tirelessly towards dividing the Arabs in their neighbourhood along religious and sectarian lines, plans that were explicitly outlined in the Oded Yinon blueprint of 1982.

Israel Shahak, who translated the document from its original Hebrew, sums up the premise of the plan in the foreword to the essay:

The following essay represents, in my opinion, the accurate and detailed plan of the present Zionist regime (of Sharon and Eitan) for the Middle East which is based on the division of the whole area into small states, and the dissolution of all the existing Arab states.

He went on to add that Yinon’s 1982 plan was not novel, but has been part of Israeli thinking for a very long time:

The idea that all the Arab states should be broken down, by Israel, into small units, occurs again and again in Israeli strategic thinking.

The Israelis have been working very diligently towards enacting this bloody plan on the Arabian soil. Iraq, for example, is nominally one state on paper, but after the American invasion in 2003 it has been fractured on the ground into three parts: Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish. The same plan has been turbocharged in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad with attempts to divide it into Alawite, Druze, Sunni, and Kurdish parts.

Lebanon, of course, is a model state for such divisive geopolitical engineering, with sectarian identities transformed into a barely-functioning rigid political system. Sunnis largely dominate the coastal cities, Shia communities are concentrated in the south, and Maronite Christians in the northern mountains, leaving the country seemingly only a few sparks away from another civil war, similar to the bloody conflict it experienced from 1975 to 1990.

Similarly, there is plenty of potential for sectarian divisions in the GCC states, particularly in Bahrain (Shia 60 percent, Sunni 40 percent), Kuwait (Sunni 65 percent, Shia 35 percent), and even Saudi Arabia, where Shias comprise about 15 percent of the population but are concentrated in the oil-rich east.

It’s a remarkably simple and tried-and-tested strategy: dividing the Arabs by dredging up minor differences in sects and religion keeps them at each other’s throats and too busy to notice the Israelis swallowing up more and more Arab lands in pursuit of their plans for Greater Israel. (Historically, despite their differences, this population lived in relative peace before the forced imposition of Israel in their midst.)

Getting the Arabs into an unwinnable war of utter destruction against Iran will be a huge win for the Israelis. If it happens, Saudi Arabia’s already floundering Vision 2030 megaprojects may be abandoned altogether, while obituaries are already being written about the UAE’s booming real-estate market. With the emerging Gulf economies — no matter how shallow their grounding — in turmoil for years to come, the Israelis will emerge as the uncontested regional hegemon.

Contrary to Carlson’s assertion, the US wins too. Very bigly.

Americans wouldn’t need to commit ground troops — which they are in no position to do anyway — and would instead continue selling to the Arabs weapons for cheap fuel as they kill fellow Muslims in Iran and get killed in return. The whole plan is extremely sinister and remarkably simple.

Of course, Arabs are fully aware of it. In fact, Ahmed Altuwaijri, a prominent Saudi official who wrote an explosive article calling the UAE an Israeli Trojan horse in the Middle East, directly referenced the Oded Yinon plan of dividing the Muslim lands in an interview with Middle East Eye last month.

So surely there is no way the Arab leadership will fall for it. Right?

