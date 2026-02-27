After pretending to give diplomacy a chance through a few rounds of talks held across Muscat and Geneva, the United States appears poised to launch a new round of attacks on Iran at the behest of the Jewish supremacists in Israel. A massive troop build-up around Iran had been ongoing for several months, and a new round of attacks seemed imminent in mid-January this year — Iran had shut down its airspace to civilian aircraft, and its fighter jets had taken off to confront the incoming projectiles — but the US pulled back at the last moment.

Reports at the time suggested that Arab states had pleaded with the Americans to give diplomacy a chance. Laughably, Israel, whose raison d’être is perpetual killing, was also reported to be among the nations urging not to attack Iran. The psyops were in full swing.

However, the de-escalation was temporary. Americans have continued sending all manner of military hardware to their bases in Middle Eastern states in what appears to be preparations for a brutal war. Instead of their top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Americans, whose foreign policy is openly led by rabid Zionists, sent the unelected Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to negotiate with the Iranians. While talks continued, Netanyahu made another of his frequent trips to the White House, with reports suggesting that the wanted war criminal discussed various scenarios for attacking Iran during the visit.

Now, two American aircraft carriers are in the vicinity of Iran, American military hardware is flooding Ben Gurion Airport — a civilian airport, by the way — its missile-defence systems dot Jordan, and numerous other bases in the Zionist Arab states are similarly chock-a-block with American machinery. Most countries have asked their citizens to evacuate Tel Aviv and Tehran, and the Israelis have opened their bomb shelters for their genocide-loving citizenry to hide in. It’s just a matter of time before the first bomb dropped on Iran sparks a terrible war.

Iran has made it clear it will treat any attack on its sovereignty as an existential threat and will, therefore, retaliate without restraint against American assets, wherever they may be, as well as against the genocidal thugs in Israel.

The June war came as a surprise to the Iranians, who had naively bought into the diplomacy charade of the Americans, but they appear much better prepared for this round of action. Beyond the propaganda and bombast, there is no clear estimate of the firepower they possess, but there is nothing to suggest that Iran will be an easy battleground for the imperial powers. Even if the Judeo-Americans succeed in killing Khamenei, a prospect they have been openly advertising, it will do them no good.

On the contrary, Khamenei’s murder would open a can of worms that the aggressors have probably not factored into their calculations. The Ayatollah isn’t just the supreme political leader of the state of Iran; he is also a revered spiritual authority within Twelver Shi’ism. His murder will be seen as a slight against their faith by his followers, and it will only rally them even more fiercely to the cause of protecting the world’s preeminent Shia state. Shia factions in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon have already promised severe retribution in the event of any attack on Iran, and anyone who knows anything about the adherents of Shia Islam would know that martyrdom is an integral part of Shia consciousness. They will relish the opportunity to die for a righteous cause against the paedophilic, rapist, cannibalistic Judeo-American aggressors.

In a diverse country of many minorities and competing interests, the impending long war — if America can sustain it — is expected to plunge Iran into a terrible civil conflict that will make Syria look like child’s play. The violent and murderous January riots instigated by the Mossad and CIA in Iran offered a brief glimpse of the horrors that await the average Iranian if the enemy’s plans succeed.

And it is a big if.

Unlike their targets in the recent wars that the Judeo-American genocidaires have fought, Iran has multiple aces up its sleeve. Its missiles can easily reach most American bases in the region — one of the reasons why American troops have vacated several of them — and the Israeli death cult also remains within range of its most destructive missiles, as demonstrated during the 12-day June war. Iranians are expected to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 20 percent of the world’s fuel supply, potentially sending oil prices through the stratosphere.

On the military front, the United States, along with the United Kingdom and Israel, launched thousands of strikes against Ansarallah in Yemen in a bid to weaken its principled resistance to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. However, Ansarallah remained unbroken. The Yemeni resistance downed 17 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and at least one American fighter jet was sunk while trying to evade Yemeni strikes. The US killed scores of Yemeni civilians during a months-long joint rampage, but it failed to deter Ansarallah. Ultimately, Trump gave in.

Compared to Ansarallah, a resistance group which has built its capacity with extensive help from the Persians, Iran is far better equipped. There will not be a Venezuela-like victory that Trump is probably dreaming of.

His own government recently published a damning indictment of the American military’s preparedness in the event of a long war. “Nearly 2 decades of conflict has degraded U.S. military readiness,” a Government Accountability Office report states. “To adapt to growing threats posed by major powers (such as China and Russia) and other adversaries, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the individual military services must make some urgent changes.” Flitting from one murderous rampage after another, American military planners have no time to make any urgent changes.

Fueling the conflict between Ukraine and Russia over the past four years, and being the largest providers of bombs to the Israelis during the last two and a half years of their genocide in Gaza, has severely depleted American stocks.

Furthermore, there appears to be little appetite among American troops for another war aimed at establishing Jewish supremacy in new lands. The Trump administration is finding it hard to sell the war to its own public, with just one in five Americans in favour of attacking Iran. In a polity fully captured by foreign interests, the average American’s view hardly matters — but these are still damning numbers.

Despite the terrible death, destruction, and chaos that this war will inevitably instigate, it appears to be only a matter of time before it begins — and the world as we know it unravels completely.

