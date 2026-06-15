Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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medi's avatar
medi
4h

The world must know about the hell Palestinian hostages are living in

The world must know about the endless pain and suffering Palestinians are living

When will all of this hell end

Palestinians are enduring and living death every day and no human can live like that

No human must ever live in these conditions so fo god's sake save Palestinians and stop the genocide in Gaza and Palestine, stop the genocide in Lebanon and Sudan

Save humanity

Don't fail Palestinians

Don't fail humanity

And stop the genocide

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
39mEdited

I could not agree more with the Hamas statement. Silence about Israel's torture prisons is complicity. I am ashamed of my government (U.S.) and it does not represent me.

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