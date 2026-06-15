Imad Rajeh Sarhan, a Palestinian detainee in Israeli rape and torture dungeons for 24 years, during which he endured extended periods of solitary confinement, died in Gilboa Prison on Sunday.

Sarhan had been detained since 15 October 2001 and was serving a life sentence.

Israeli authorities informed Sarhan’s family of their son’s death in prison, noting that he had suffered a heart attack on Saturday without providing any additional details regarding the circumstances of his death or his health condition prior to it.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that during the early years of his imprisonment, Sarhan was subjected to harsh and prolonged interrogations accompanied by systematic methods of torture. These left serious and lasting effects on his health and contributed to the deterioration of his condition throughout the years of his incarceration, in addition to his repeated placement in solitary confinement.

Imad Sarhan is the latest Palestinian to be killed by the Israelis in their dungeons.

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The long years of imprisonment, together with torture and systematic medical neglect, led Sarhan to develop chronic conditions affecting his heart, arteries, and veins, in addition to high blood pressure. In the final years of his incarceration, Sarhan was forced to use a wheelchair as a result of the severe deterioration of his health condition. Despite this, the prison administration continued to hold him in harsh conditions without providing him with the necessary medical care.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that Sarhan is considered one of the victims of medical abuse and the policy of systematic torture to which detainees in occupation prisons are subjected, particularly since the beginning of the Gaza genocide.

They added that these policies coincide with the continued prevention of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams from carrying out their monitoring and humanitarian role inside the prisons, as well as the deprivation of detainees of communication with their families, which has further worsened their health.

Sarhan is the 90th Palestinian detainee killed in an Israeli dungeon since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities. A report by Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) last November provided details on the murder of 94 Palestinians (68 from the Gaza Strip and 26 from the West Bank) since the genocide.

The report asserted that the figure was a significant undercount: “The fate of hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza detained by the Israeli military remains unknown to this day, suggesting that the true number of deaths is likely significantly higher than those documented here.”

The youngest victim of Israeli barbarism in Israeli dungeons was Walid Khaled Abdullah Ahmad. A boy of 17, Walid was starved and tortured to death months after his abduction by the genocidal Israelis from his West Bank home.

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The Israelis tortured and raped to death the renowned orthopaedic surgeon and the head of orthopaedics at Al-Shifa Hospital, Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, in April 2024. To this day, they have not released his body for his family to give him a dignified burial.

Dr. Adnan al-Bursh (left).

Currently, they are torturing and starving Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, having recently transferred him to solitary confinement. In a recent court appearance via video link, signs of torture and starvation were clearly visible on the doctor. Despite detaining him for over 530 days, no charges have been brought against Dr. Abu Safiya, but that has not prevented the Israelis from torturing him incessantly.

October 7 was an operation by the Palestinian resistance to secure the freedom of all Palestinians suffering in the occupation’s rape and torture dungeons. It secured the freedom of thousands of detainees, but countless Palestinians continue to suffer and die in the absence of a concerted global effort to secure their release.

In the wake of reports of new repressive measures in Ofer Prison, Hamas reminded the free world of its responsibilities towards the long-suffering Palestinians. “These new occupation measures are a natural result of the international silence regarding the crimes of the occupation and the failure to hold its leaders accountable for the massacres and violations they have committed,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday. “This calls for action from all countries and international bodies to isolate the occupation, pressure it, and curb its fascist practices.”

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