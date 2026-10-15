When they are not killing Palestinians, the Israelis have a special fascination with sexually humiliating them and targeting their genitals. Multiple reports, especially since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip on October 7, have highlighted how the Israelis have deployed dogs to rape Palestinians, made dogs urinate on them, raped Palestinians with all kinds of objects, and mutilated their sexual organs, among numerous other such depraved acts of abuse and torture.

A new report by Haaretz has presented yet more testimonies about the Israeli fetish for violence and for targeting the private parts of Palestinians in captivity. The article, based on 21 testimonies collected by Physicians for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI) and the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI), details the severe torture inflicted on 21 prisoners who were hit by rubber bullets at close range.

These testimonies, which mostly date from late 2025 and the first half of 2026, come from Ofer, Ganot, Ktziot, Gilboa and Nitzan prisons, providing evidence that the abuse of Palestinians is not a localised phenomenon but is systemic across all Israeli dungeons.

Testicle amputation after beatings

One unnamed detainee was badly beaten in the testicles and later shot in the same area with a rubber bullet, necessitating the amputation of a testicle. “They made me take off all my clothes and do squats,” the detainee was quoted as saying by Haaretz. “While I was squatting, one of the guards kicked me directly in the testicles and continued to beat me while telling me to get dressed,” he stated.

When he reached his cell, he removed his pants and saw swelling and felt a sharp pain. He requested to see a doctor, but was only allowed to be examined at the clinic two days later. There, he said, he was diagnosed with severe inflammation and blood in his urine and given antibiotics. In the morning, a week later, members of the Metzada unit – the IPS’s operational takeover unit – began firing “rubber bullets that looked like marbles” into the cell where he was held. He described how two prisoners were shot, and then he was shot twice – the first bullet, fired through the cell door window, hit the testicle that had been previously struck, and another bullet hit him behind his right knee. From there, he was dragged about 50 meters to the prison wing’s door, limping and bleeding. “When I reached the yard, I had nothing to hold onto and fell to the ground because of the injury. The bleeding was very severe, and from what the prisoners described, I looked like a butchered animal,” he said. He was then handcuffed, shackled and blindfolded. Later, one of the guards called someone to help stop the bleeding, and he was taken to the clinic – but he lost consciousness before arriving. At the clinic, he noted, they cursed him and called him a “dog.” He later lost consciousness again and was then evacuated to Soroka Medical Center, where his testicle was amputated.

The medical document at the hospital noted that the detainee’s testicle was “completely mutilated” and was surgically removed.

However, his ordeal was still not over, as the Israelis continued to beat him even after his discharge, and he was not given walking aids despite his amputation.

Fractured pelvis and brutal cell raids

Another testimony in the report reveals that a prisoner had to be taken to hospital after swallowing “a foreign object.” It doesn’t detail the nature of the “foreign object” or the circumstances surrounding its swallowing. The same prisoner was tortured so badly that he suffered a “fractured pelvis and needed total hip replacement surgery.”

Another prisoner recounted a particularly brutal raid on a cell containing about 40 detainees, many of whom were badly hurt after a unit of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) fired rubber bullets at them from close range.

“We were a large number of people, one on top of the other, in the corner, on our knees, with our hands on our heads. My back was to the door, and suddenly I heard a gunshot and felt pain in my left leg, and at the same time, I heard prisoners screaming in pain,” he said.

“Right after that, they handcuffed us from behind, and dragged us in a humiliating way, one by one, to the courtyard of the prison wing. There they threw us onto our stomachs, even though there were injured people bleeding,” he added.

The unnamed prisoner recounted that four others were also hit by rubber bullets and were subsequently “ordered to lie with their heads near the sewage drain, and were stepped on.”

Despite his serious injuries, the prisoner was denied treatment. It was only after his release from the dungeon that he was finally able to undergo surgery. “I had a muscle tear, and as a result, a lump was pressing on a sensitive nerve. It bothered me greatly when walking, so I had surgery to remove it. Now I can sit in a chair and walk better,” he said.

Another prisoner suffered from scabies but was denied treatment. When he protested by refusing to leave the yard for his cell until he received medication, “he was shot and an electric taser was used on his head.”

No accountability, no redress

Attorney Meirav Ben Ze’ev, director of the legal department at PCATI, said that the detainees have no incentive to complain about their abhorrent treatment, as no one gets prosecuted.

“People have no incentive to file complaints, especially since, in complaints filed in recent years, we haven’t seen a single case where someone was prosecuted,” Ze’ev said.

Muhannad Abu Gosh, director of the Prisoners Department at PHRI, said that the shooting at detainees has escalated dramatically in the Israeli dungeons. “Shooting at detainees isn’t a new phenomenon,” he said, “but we’ve been witnessing an unprecedented escalation in its use recently.”

Systematic killings and mutilation

Cruel treatment of Palestinian detainees has been one of the persistent features of the Israeli machinery of repression since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir, the Israeli minister in charge of prisons, has repeatedly boasted about the miserable conditions that Palestinians are forced to endure on his watch. He has also regularly posted videos documenting cell raids during which detainees are forced into humiliating positions and subjected to threats of violence and deprivation.

Israel has abducted, tortured, and killed an unknown number of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. During the prisoner exchanges last October, most of the bodies released by the Israelis were in an unrecognisable state due to extreme torture and mutilation. The vast majority of bodies were buried without being identified, much to the dismay of families with missing loved ones.

In a report last November, PHRI revealed that the Israelis had killed at least 94 Palestinians in their dungeons since the start of the genocide in Gaza. It added that even that number was likely a significant undercount: “The fate of hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza detained by the Israeli military remains unknown to this day, suggesting that the true number of deaths is likely significantly higher than those documented here.”

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!