Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Zareen's avatar
Zareen
Oct 15

Oh my god! 💔😭🇵🇸 Sexually deviant Israeli terrorists are sadistic beasts! Why won’t anyone stop their unspeakable brutality against completely defenseless Palestinian abductees? Our wretched world is so morally repugnant!!!

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Jay Denniston's avatar
Jay Denniston
Oct 15

Free Holy Palestine; praise be to Allah, the Holy and the Merciful!

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