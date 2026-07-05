Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

incitement. What could they mean? That the Amalek are exhibiting signs of life, of wanting to survive and thrive as human beings?

And that's incitement for the Zionist devils to brutalize them, rape and torture them?

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Robert Barnier's avatar
Robert Barnier
3h

Israel is a terrorist cult.

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