Israeli authorities systematically and continuously target Palestinian women through arrest and abuse, and have significantly intensified campaigns to detain them in recent months, according to the Palestinian Centre for Prisoners Studies (PCPS).

More than 770 cases involving the detention of women and girls have been documented since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, including 109 arrests during the first half of this year, Asra Media reported, citing PCPS. While the centre affirmed that the detention of women is neither a new nor an exceptional phenomenon, this Israeli policy has escalated to an unprecedented degree since October 7, 2023, affecting hundreds of women from various age groups, including minors and elderly women.

The reported cases of detention since October 7 do not include women from Gaza because the Israelis have adopted a policy of disappearing women from the besieged enclave and have failed to disclose data on their abductions since the start of the genocide.

Riyad al-Ashqar, the director of the Palestinian Centre for Prisoners Studies, explained that there are currently no female prisoners from Gaza held in Damon Prison, as the occupation instead detains them in special military camps that lack any oversight or supervision and where all visits are prohibited.

He added that the true number of female detainees from Gaza remains unknown, despite the occupation having released some of them in recent months after their fate had remained unknown, confirming that other female detainees continue to be held and that their identities and places of detention remain concealed.

One woman detained from Gaza testified that she raped over multiple days by a number of Israeli soldiers, who also filmed their ghastly acts and threatened her with sharing the videos on social media. The unnamed 42-year-old mother from northern Gaza said that she was repeatedly subjected to obscene insults, stripped and filmed naked, electrocuted, and beaten across her body.

Al-Ashqar pointed out that the occupation deliberately abducts women after midnight by violently and brutally raiding their homes, amid children’s cries and family members’ attempts to prevent the abduction, which is often carried out without justification and after household contents are destroyed under the pretext of conducting searches. The detainees’ hands are tied and their eyes are blindfolded before they are transported in military vehicles to interrogation centres, where they are subjected to beatings, humiliation, insults, and abuse before being transferred to Damon Prison.

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He added that the occupation has recently intensified its targeting of university students, human rights activists, journalists, and the sisters and wives of prisoners and of those killed. It has also arrested dozens of women as a means of blackmail and pressure against their wanted sons, with many of those arrested being elderly women.

As part of the two prisoner exchange deals since October 7, the resistance managed to empty the Israeli dungeons of all Palestinian women — in November 2023 and January 2025 — with the exception of just two women. However, the Israelis have continued to abduct Palestinian women with total impunity. Currently, there are 98 women in detention, including 92 at Damon and six in detention and interrogation centres, where they are subjected to various forms of torture, abuse, restrictions, and deprivation of the most basic necessities of life.

Al-Ashqar revealed that most women are detained on charges of “incitement,” describing it as a vague accusation employed by the occupation’s intelligence services without presenting specific evidence to justify detention. Nearly one-third of the female detainees have been placed under administrative detention.

Among the female detainees are three pregnant women: Amina Shaher al-Tawil (37) from Qalqilya, Dana Anad Joudeh (35) from Nablus, and Manar Ibrahim Karaja (28) from Ramallah.

Al-Ashqar affirmed that female detainees endure harsh and inhumane detention conditions and are deprived of the rights guaranteed to them under international agreements. He said that the occupation pursues a policy of retaliation against them involving various forms of abuse and deprivation. He explained that the food provided is insufficient and of poor quality, and fails to meet even the minimum nutritional requirements, leading many of them to develop various illnesses and suffer general physical weakness, particularly the pregnant detainees.

He added that the occupation violates the prisoners’ privacy by installing surveillance cameras throughout the prison facilities, including the recreation yards and corridors. It has also intensified sudden raids on prison cells, forcing the women to sleep fully clothed. In addition, the authorities deliberately shackle the prisoners, direct insults and obscene language at them, confiscate their personal clothing, assault them physically, spray them with gas, throw stun grenades, and isolate some of them on flimsy pretexts.

Al-Ashqar stressed that Palestinian women continue to suffer from the occupation’s actions, including killings, arrests, serious violations, and the denial of rights and freedoms, while no serious international position has emerged to provide justice for them or defend their rights and dignity.

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