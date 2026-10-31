Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
2h

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

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Martin's avatar
Martin
2h

There is no horror that Israel will not commit. And no horror that will spur the Muslim and wider world to intervene. Only Allah SWT can help the Palestinians. May that be soon.

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