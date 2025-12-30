Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stan squires's avatar
stan squires
9h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say If the Fucken Western Gov'ts were any Good they would stop Genocidal Israel from Cutting Electricity and Water to UNRWA and the ICC and ICJ are no better. They should have brought Charges against Israel for Genocide right after the Genocide started in Gaza.

It is the Palestinian Resistance that is doing their Job right and is supported around the world by Supporters of Palestine.If the Hamas Peace Plan had been passed the Israeli Genocide would have been over with long ago.The Enemies of Peace in Gaza are the western Supporters of Genocidal Israel.The Palestinian Resistance is supported around the world for its efforts in trying to make Peace in Gaza.It is the Palestinian Resistance that is been prevented from making Peace in Gaza by Israel and its western Allies.This shows who is for Peace and who is against Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
11hEdited

UNRWA provides service the illegal occupier ‘Israel’ should be providing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture