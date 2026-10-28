As the Israelis engineer yet another famine in the Gaza Strip, genocide survivors are experiencing the effects of starvation and malnutrition amid dwindling food supplies, long lines at community kitchens, and soaring prices of essential goods, with the ongoing Western-funded Israeli genocide now in its fourth year.

The Israelis closed all crossings into Gaza earlier this month and banned the entry of commercial goods, escalating an already severe crisis to catastrophic levels. Since the start of the “ceasefire” last October, they have maintained strict restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, allowing in just over a third of the agreed-upon amount and leaving Palestinians in Gaza barely able to survive.

The latest restrictions have pushed genocide survivors to the brink of another famine, with more deaths from starvation and malnutrition looming. The problem has been compounded by the World Food Programme’s decision this month to cut aid for 500,000 Palestinians due to a financing crunch.

Fears of another famine

Muhammad Abu Saif, 66, says that when he went to the market, he was surprised by the scarcity of vegetables and fruit and the rising prices of essential food items, such as flour and sugar, alongside shortages of eggs and baby milk.

These sights brought back memories of what he experienced during the Israeli-engineered famine that struck the Strip last year, when 466 Palestinians, including 156 children, died from malnutrition and starvation.

Abu Saif’s family table is now missing items that were once staples, such as eggs and some vegetables. “Even flour has gone up in price, and I do not work regularly,” he told Ultra Palestine. “All I fear is that I will be unable to provide food for my children if the crisis worsens.”

Markets are running short of supplies, and shoppers returning empty-handed is becoming a recurring theme once again in the Gaza Strip.

Khader Jaber, 50, who supports six children, had gone out to buy the vegetables his family relied on for its daily meals, only to find produce scarce and tomatoes, onions, and lemons nowhere to be found. His wife was left with no choice but to prepare rice without vegetables.

“Rice alone is not enough,” he said. “How can we eat a meal without meat or chicken, and without onions or vegetables alongside it?”

This was not the first time Jaber’s family had been forced to adapt to food shortages. The greatest tragedy for the family came when Jaber lost his son Majd on July 30, 2025, while Majd was out obtaining flour at the height of the starvation war.

Tears fill Jaber’s eyes as he recalls the tragedy of losing his son. He says, “We lived through the famine last year, and I lost one of my sons because of it. I do not want to lose another son, even if I die of hunger.”

Rising food prices

The shortage of food supplies has led to steep price increases, putting mounting pressure on shopkeepers, who are struggling to replenish their dwindling stocks amid severe shortages, rising procurement costs, and the collapse of people’s purchasing power.

Cucumbers that traders once bought for five shekels per kilogramme and sold for six now cost 12–13 shekels per kilogramme. The price of lemons has risen to 50 shekels per kilogramme.

This is giving rise to another crisis.

Faced with these price increases, Mahmoud Juha, 28, a vegetable seller in Gaza City, was forced to close his stall altogether. “I cannot buy vegetables and fruit at high prices and then sell them to people at twice their previous prices,” Juha told Ultra Palestine. “I fear people will accuse me of profiteering, even though I am not responsible for this crisis.”

If Israeli intransigence over the entry of food into the Gaza Strip continues, most small-scale sellers will go Juha’s way, leaving the markets without vendors or produce.

While the “ceasefire” stipulated the entry of 600 aid trucks each day, the Israelis have sent fewer than 200 per day on average.

Economic affairs researcher Ahmed Abu Qamar warns of the consequences of the ongoing crisis, saying, “If the Kerem Shalom crossing is not opened within the next three or four days, and sufficient quantities of flour, vegetables, fruit and basic goods do not enter, the markets will remain in a bad state and the crisis will worsen.”

As restrictions on the entry of food persist, Gaza’s genocide survivors are being pushed back into a nightmare that has haunted them repeatedly over the past three years. Empty pots, emptier bellies, and the cries of hungry children are once again becoming the grim reality of life in Gaza.

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