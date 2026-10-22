As the Israelis continue to weaponise food in their genocidal war against Palestinians, Gaza is on the brink of another famine. Bakeries in the besieged enclave have sounded the alarm over severe flour shortages, and bread queues have returned.

The head of the Bakery Owners Association in the Gaza Strip, Abdul Nasser al-Ajrami, said on Thursday that the Strip’s warehouses were now completely out of flour, warning that the seven remaining bakeries could stop operating within the next 48 hours if new supplies were not brought in. Gaza had 20 functioning bakeries at the start of Israel’s genocidal assault.

Al-Ajrami told the Wafa news agency that the crisis stems from the occupation’s closure of the crossings over the past week and its refusal to allow commercial shipments into the Strip, despite the partial reopening of the crossings.

He explained that the flour currently available in the markets comes from the World Food Programme (WFP), while commercial bakeries that rely on flour brought in through the crossings have ceased operating.

The WFP on Monday announced cuts to aid for 500,000 people in the Gaza Strip, citing a severe funding shortfall.

It is not just flour that is in short supply; genocide survivors are also experiencing severe shortages of other basic food items and skyrocketing prices. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor’s field teams in Gaza “found severe shortages of vegetables, fruit, and other basic goods, while prices for what remained were beyond the reach of most residents. Because of the blockade, destruction, repeated displacement, and systematic impoverishment imposed by Israel in violation of international law, people in Gaza have lost their livelihoods and exhausted their savings.”

“Depleted flour stocks and a shortage of operating fuel have forced several bakeries to close in recent days, including two major bakeries in Gaza City that stopped operating yesterday,” the report added. “This has brought back long, exhausting bread queues amid a sharp rise in flour prices and the prices of other basic foodstuffs. The closures deprive thousands of displaced and resident families of their main food source, particularly amid the absence of cooking gas and the difficulty of preparing food in tents and overcrowded shelters.”

Fears of another famine

During the Israeli-engineered famine last year, 466 Palestinians, including 156 children, died due to malnutrition and starvation. The Gaza Health Ministry last week estimated that more than 1.4 million people (67 percent of the population) are expected to face crisis-level food insecurity or worse through the end of 2026, while 74,200 children will require treatment for acute malnutrition by April 2027.

After engineering a crushing famine last year, the Israelis instituted “aid” distribution through the criminal Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The distribution sites operated by the GHF became killing fields for starving Palestinians. More than 2,700 aid seekers were killed at these sites as Israeli and American mercenaries shot indiscriminately at hungry, displaced Palestinians simply looking to feed themselves and their families.

Euro-Med Monitor described the prevalent Israeli policy of restricting humanitarian aid and commercial shipments as a “deliberate policy of nutritionally impoverishing the population and keeping people in constant need and uncertainty.”

The current crisis has raised fears of a return of last year’s famine and all the struggles that accompanied it.

In anticipation of the looming disaster, “many families have cut their daily meals to the bare minimum and turned to food alternatives that lack essential nutrients,” Euro-Med Monitor reported. “Mothers are also finding it increasingly difficult to obtain suitable food for their children, including baby formula and prescribed nutritional supplements.”

‘Death is more merciful’

Gaza residents are struggling to feed themselves because of the depraved Israeli policy and anticipate worse days ahead as the genocidal Jewish state tightens its grip on their necks.

“I have diabetes and need to regulate my meals and choose food suitable for my condition, but food shortages and the high prices of vegetables have made that difficult,” 43-year-old Umm Khalid said. “Our life is torture. Every day there is a problem. Sometimes the crossing is closed, sometimes there are no arrangements, and sometimes goods with no nutritional value at all are allowed in.

“Most of the time I cannot find suitable food that I can afford, and everything is outrageously expensive. I fear that if this situation continues, my health will deteriorate further, because as a person with diabetes I need regular food.”

Nasser al-Shurafa, 56, a displaced father of four living in Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, tried three bakeries to buy bread, but all three were closed. He expects more days of starvation.

“For three years, we have been suffering and living an unbearable life, deprived of even the most basic of our human rights,” al-Shurafa told Middle East Eye. “I believe we are going to suffer from starvation again.”

Ola Shamali and her family of nine have begun cutting back on food as breadlines start to get longer in Gaza again. She also cares for her 78-year-old father, Mohammed Shamali, who has bladder cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes. He needs a varied and nutritious diet, but this is impossible under Israeli barbarism.

“My father is still suffering from the deteriorating health caused by last year’s famine,” Ola said.

“We are living a miserable life in tents,” she added. “And now they want to reduce the food portions entering Gaza. Death is more merciful than this life.”

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