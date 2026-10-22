Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Audrey's avatar
Audrey
6d

How is this still happening??!

Reply
Share
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
6d

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture