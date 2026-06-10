Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
9hEdited

What's truly enraging is the fake encroachment scenario. O please, for real? Come on, scumbags, 70% my ass. The entire universe knows what the goal is. A token residual population of servants to serve the master race and its guest pedos.

70% my bloody arse!!!

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Silvia's avatar
Silvia
9h

Oh I wish Iran gives the satanic degenerate IOF a “slap” that wipes them out from the face of the earth.

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