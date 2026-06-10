The genocidal Israeli army is planning to restart its barbaric all-out assault on the Gaza Strip’s genocide survivors, who have continued to be slaughtered, starved, and besieged despite the October “ceasefire.”

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israelis, and over 3,000 have been injured in unceasing Israeli attacks since the Trump-fronted supposed truce, which was also meant to ease the blockade of Gaza. However, the Israelis have continued to keep a tight leash on what enters and exits the enclave, preventing the Palestinians from rebuilding their homes and lives as they navigate non-stop air raids, attacks and abductions by Israeli-backed militias, and endure catastrophic living conditions.

Still, the Israelis are not done yet.

“IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has, in recent weeks, approved several operational plans presented by the IDF Southern Command as part of discussions on renewing ground operations in the Gaza Strip,” Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

The terrorist army, which had no idea about the extent of the Palestinian resistance’s tunnel network, weapons-manufacturing capability, fighting capacity, or the movement of its key personnel over the course of two years of non-stop ground battles, is claiming that Hamas has rebuilt its infrastructure in order to use it as a pretext for the renewal of its savage campaign.

Israeli security sources said the IDF Southern Command has presented intelligence assessments to the Israeli government indicating that Hamas has managed to restore parts of its infrastructure, including sections of its underground tunnel network damaged during the war.

The Israeli army, which infamously made a propaganda video using footage from video games to claim the existence of a multi-layered Hamas command room under Al-Shifa Hospital in order to justify attacking Gaza’s largest medical facility, has also claimed that the Palestinian resistance has “rebuilt its headquarters and command-and-control systems.”

The IDF also believes the group has rebuilt its headquarters and command-and-control systems after many senior military leaders were killed in Israeli strikes.

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“Senior IDF officers have been pushing internally to advance the approved plans,” the report added, highlighting the eagerness of the child-raping, mosque-desecrating, and panty-prancing genocidal Israeli troops to have another attempt at the surviving Palestinians.

Parts of central Gaza saw less destruction in comparison to the completely erased northern and southern parts of the enclave. The Israelis have now set their sights on devastating the central part of the Strip as well in their latest offensive. It will ensure that the few structures left standing are also destroyed and virtually everyone is pushed into tents, if they survive.

The IDF believes that if such a decision is made, troops will have to enter areas it has largely avoided until now due to concerns that hostages may be held there, including parts of central Gaza’s refugee camps, the Muwasi area in southern Gaza, where many displaced Palestinians have been concentrated, and large sections of Gaza City.

At the time of the “ceasefire,” which has seen only the Palestinians cease fire while the Israelis have continued to kill with total impunity, the Jewish state had occupied roughly 53 percent of the Gaza Strip. The Israelis have continued to expand their occupation of Palestinian territory; by late last month, they were occupying 65 percent of the Gaza Strip.

On May 28, Netanyahu directed his military to further expand its push westward and confine genocide survivors to less than a third of their land. “At this point, we are fully in control of 60 percent of the territory of the Gaza Strip… and my directive is to get to… 70 percent,” Netanyahu told a group of Israelis.

Despite the continuation of talks between Palestinian factions and the Israelis in Egypt to move to the next round of the “ceasefire,” an agreement is unlikely to materialise as the resistance factions have shown no inclination to disarm until the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip persists and the occupiers fail to fulfil their end of the bargain.

The Palestinian refusal to disarm and Israeli narratives about the reconstitution of the resistance’s fighting capacity are likely to serve as the latest pretexts to kill surviving Palestinians and entrench the Jewish occupation of their land.

Genocide survivors — who have been pleading for aid to be allowed in to meet their needs, for reconstruction to begin, for hospitals to be restored, and for patients to be evacuated abroad for much-needed treatment — are left facing another all-out assault as they are denied the right to live in peace and dignity by their Western-backed genocidal occupier, which every global institution has failed to stop even after more than two and a half years of non-stop butchery and imposed starvation.

For Palestinians, it just never ends.

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