Israel is not interested in adhering to the Sykes-Picot borders and possesses the capability to take over Lebanon and Syria, the US special envoy to Lebanon has asserted.

“In Israel’s mind, these lines that were created by Sykes-Picot are meaningless. They will go where they want, when they want, and do what they want to protect the Israelis and their borders,” Tom Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor and a friend of Trump, made these revelations in an interview with the UAE-based influencer Mario Nawfal last week. As the American envoy to Lebanon and the person dealing with Beirut, Tel Aviv, Damascus, and Ankara, Barrack didn’t say whether the US was actively pushing against the Israeli designs or even opposed to its nefarious thinking in the Middle East.

Notably, Barrack failed to mention that Israel is the only UN member state that has never fully defined or declared its borders so the question of the Israelis protecting “their borders” becomes inherently problematic.

Israelis have long fancied taking over vast swathes of the Middle East as part of their genocidal Greater Israel plan, according to which the borders of Israel extend from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq.

In modern Middle Eastern borders — thanks largely to the lines drawn by the English diplomat Mark Sykes and his French counterpart François Georges-Picot — Greater Israel will subsume all of Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan; huge chunks of Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia; and parts of Turkey and Egypt.

The mainstreaming of the Greater Israel plan

Once only spoken of in hushed tones, the idea of Greater Israel is increasingly being mainstreamed since the start of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

As I reported last month, Netanyahu acknowledged in a TV interview that he is waging a “spiritual war” to secure more Arab lands to expand the borders of the Jewish supremacist state. “If you ask me, we are here,” Netanyahu told the interviewer when the latter asked if he connected with the vision of Greater Israel.

Last October, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich told an interviewer that Israel would expand “little by little” before it fulfils its Greater Israel ambitions. “It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus,” Smotrich said at the time.

However, Barrack’s remarks are the first time that an American official has acknowledged that the Israelis indeed see the current sovereign boundaries as “meaningless” and “will go where they want, when they want.”

During the interview, Barrack rhetorically remarked, “Does Israel have the capacity or the desire to really geographically take over Lebanon?” “Absolutely,” he proceeded to answer. “Probably in an afternoon.”

He went on to add: “They have the capacity to do the same thing in Syria.”

Disarming Hezbollah

Barrack has been busy negotiating Hezbollah’s terms of surrender to Israeli impunity. Since the Lebanese resistance agreed to a ceasefire in November last year, the Israelis have bombed Lebanon thousands of times and killed hundreds of civilians, including Lebanese military personnel. However, the Israelis, who have occupied five strategic locations within Lebanese territory since the ceasefire, want Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons, thereby preparing southern Lebanon for complete occupation.

Barrack, nevertheless, acknowledged that it is nearly impossible to take away Hezbollah’s guns. “There is not going to be a LAF [Lebanese Armed Forces] military movement to go blow them [Hezbollah] away,” he said.

Therefore, financial inducements are the way forward in Barrack’s view.

“We have to have money coming into the system. The money will come from the Gulf,” Barrack said last week after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. “Qatar and Saudi Arabia are partners and are willing to do that for the south [of Lebanon] if we’re asking a portion of the Lebanese community to give up their livelihood.”

In the podcast with Nawfal, Barrack remarked that Hezbollah’s cadre is being paid by Iran and if they are to give up their livelihood, they would be compensated by the Gulf regimes aligned with Israeli designs against fellow Arabs.

To that end, Americans and Israelis are planning a Trump economic zone in south Lebanon that will give the Jewish state freedom of action and the right to erect watchtowers “to reassure settlers” in northern occupied Palestine, while the United States will oversee security in the area.

The details of the plan were published on Monday (September 1) by the Lebanese outlet Annahar:

“Land will be seized from 27 towns. There are Shia villages and all Sunni towns in the western sector (Dhaira, Yarin, Al-Bustan, Marwahin, and Al-Zaloutieh), as well as Christian towns in the central sector (Qawzah, Rmeish, Debel, and Ain Ebel), whose residents will be displaced from their homes in exchange for attractive financial compensation.”

“This area will be under American security management. Between 1,500 and 2,000 soldiers will oversee its daily operations and communicate with Lebanese and Israeli security agencies. Israel will have the right to erect dozens of observation posts along the border to reassure settlers in the north. Israeli army units will be given the freedom to enter, when necessary.”

The article makes it clear that southern Lebanon will ultimately cease to be Lebanese territory: “Ultimately, if this zone were to be implemented on the border with Israel, Lebanon would have no security or sovereign authority in this area.”

New Bilad al-Sham

Barrack, the American envoy, has threatened not only southern Lebanon but all of Lebanon with the spectre of Mossad- and CIA-funded takfiris — who are now ruling over Syria with the blessing of Americans and Israelis — coming over the border to assimilate the Lebanese state into the historic Bilad al-Sham.

“I honestly think that they are going to say ‘the world will pass us by’. Why? You have Israel on one side, you have Iran on the other, and now you have Syria manifesting itself so quickly that if Lebanon doesn’t move, it’s going to be Bilad Al Sham again,” Barrack told the Emirati outlet The National in July. “Syrians say Lebanon is our beach resort. So we need to move.”

Sykes-Picot has to go

Notably, since his appointment in the Levant, Barrack has repeatedly brought up Sykes-Picot, suggesting that it is an outdated, imperial construct that has outlived its utility. “A century ago, the West imposed maps, mandates, penciled borders, and foreign rule,” Barrack tweeted on May 25. “Sykes-Picot divided Syria and the broader region for imperial gain — not peace. That mistake cost generations. We will not make it again.”

Interestingly, he went on to add: “The era of Western interference is over. The future belongs to regional solutions, but partnerships, and a diplomacy grounded in respect.”

The unstated regional solution appears to be the aiding and abetting of the Jewish state to enable it to ethnically cleanse more Arab lands.

A week after that tweet, Barrack again brought up Sykes-Picot.

“I think all these borders go back to Sykes-Picot, to the Sevres Agreement, to all the failed lines,” he told Turkish outlet NTV in an interview. “It’s time to redraw and reach a new agreement.”

Barrack’s repeated pronouncements about the imperially imposed divisions are a clear indication that he has been seeding the idea of redrawing the map of the Middle East.

However, as with their ancestors a century ago, the indigenous Arabs will once again have no say in how their lands are partitioned.

The New Middle East

This time the division will be done according to the wishes of the Jewish supremacists committing a Holocaust in occupied Palestine in the service of their long-held Jewish supremacist ambitions in Arab lands. “We are going to change the Middle East,” Netanyahu had declared just two days after October 7.

Those plans are increasingly being set into motion on the ground.

While Lebanon is especially vulnerable — as I wrote last December — due to the fall of Syria and the losses suffered by Hezbollah, Syria itself appears ready to sign the terms of its own explicit surrender and remove, once and for all, the fig leaf of sovereignty some are pretending it still has.

Bombed at will by the Israelis since 2011 (despite the supposed backing of the Russians), Syria has now transformed into a de facto Israeli backyard. Israel conquered vast swathes of Syrian territory soon after the fall of Bashar al-Assad and has gone on to occupy all of the Golan Heights, which they have no intention of ever giving up. The Jewish state has barred the government in Damascus from venturing anywhere south of its own country and is now bombing in the vicinity of the presidential palace while openly threatening the Zionist implant in charge, Ahmed al-Sharaa, against any misadventures.

Israeli Channel 12 recently reported on the terms of a likely deal between Syria and Israel. The deal, if true, has some humiliating non-negotiable terms for Syrians:

Demilitarisation of the Golan Heights and the area from Damascus to Suwayda, aimed at eliminating potential threats along the Israeli border.

Preventing Turkey from rebuilding the Syrian army, a measure Israel considers of utmost importance.

Prohibiting the deployment of strategic weapons in Syria — including missiles and air defence systems — thereby ensuring Israel maintains freedom of movement and air superiority.

Establishing a humanitarian corridor for Jabal al-Druze in Suwayda, a sensitive issue related to assistance for the Druze community.

Reconstruction promises, with the United States and Gulf states pledging to provide assistance for Syria’s reconstruction.

In his interview with Nawfal, Barrack ludicrously suggested that the Israelis aren’t doing what is apparent they are doing: “The idea that Israel is really interested in keeping everybody off balance so that they can have more control and command, in my opinion, just as an individual, is ludicrous.”

At the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023, Netanyahu held up a map of “the New Middle East,” with all of Palestine shown as Israel. Two years later, more borders have been subsumed into the Jewish state. Barrack has now made it clear that the Israelis have America’s blessing to keep going after more.

