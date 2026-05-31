On Israel’s obsession with rape

Israelis love to rape. They are obsessed with degrading human beings to assert their dominance and demonstrate who is in charge. They rape, record their crimes, and frequently boast about their heinous exploits.

While the Israeli fetish for rape has been widely documented since the start of the Gaza genocide, with countless testimonies from Palestinian victims, including children, women, and men — I have covered these reports extensively in these pages before: here, here, here, here, and here, for example — Israelis have also been ruthlessly raping Western activists attempting to break their illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Rape as a ‘rite of passage’

When they are not raping Palestinians and other gentiles, Israelis rape their own, including children. Young students in religious seminaries are mercilessly raped by their own rabbis. The Israeli rape culture was documented well before the start of the Gaza genocide in October 2023. Take this Vice article from 2013, for example:

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Consider this passage from the article:

On a visit to Jerusalem in 2005, Rabbi Rosenberg entered into a mikvah in one of the holiest neighborhoods in the city, Mea She’arim. “I opened a door that entered into a schvitz,” he told me. “Vapors everywhere, I can barely see. My eyes adjust, and I see an old man, my age, long white beard, a holy-looking man, sitting in the vapors. On his lap, facing away from him, is a boy, maybe seven years old. And the old man is having anal sex with this boy.” Rabbi Rosenberg paused, gathered himself, and went on: “This boy was speared on the man like an animal, like a pig, and the boy was saying nothing. But on his face—fear. The old man [looked at me] without any fear, as if this was common practice. He didn’t stop. I was so angry, I confronted him. He removed the boy from his penis, and I took the boy aside. I told this man, ‘It’s a sin before God, a mishkovzucher. What are you doing to this boy’s soul? You’re destroying this boy!’ He had a sponge on a stick to clean his back, and he hit me across the face with it. ‘How dare you interrupt me!’ he said. I had heard of these things for a long time, but now I had seen.”

And this:

“I have children come to me with their parents, and the blood is coming out of the anus,” Rabbi Rosenberg told me when we met.

Also consider this passage:

In New York, and in the prominent Orthodox communities of Israel and London, allegations of child molestation and rape have been rampant. The alleged abusers are schoolteachers, rabbis, fathers, uncles—figures of male authority. The victims, like those of Catholic priests, are mostly boys.

These are not isolated incidents either. The practice of teachers raping young Jews is so rampant in Jewish seminaries that one in every two Jewish boys is sexually assaulted by his elders. Due to its shocking prevalence, one activist described the rape of Jewish children as a “rite of passage”:

Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community—the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world—have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. “From anecdotal evidence, we’re looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage.”

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Rape as a religious ritual

Last summer, the top-selling Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom published an extensive article (Hebrew version, English version) detailing sadistic ritualistic abuse and the rape of Israeli children by their family members and religious authorities.

The Israel Hayom article published testimony of a victim named Ayala:

“I hear children screaming, crying. It’s always a dark place. There are between six and nine men there. They tie me to the bed by my hands and feet, stand in a circle, mutter prayers or blessings, and there’s the rabbi who always leads the situation and tells everyone what to do, and everyone listens to him. There’s a ceremony, and each one of them rapes me. “Sometimes the great rabbi arrives, and then he leads the ceremony. He speaks with God, and God tells him what to do. He puts one hand on my heart, one hand on my genitals, and it hurts when he talks to God. There are times when I scream, and there are situations where I stop because I know they'll hit me in the head.”

“There was one time they took out a Torah scroll and opened to the binding of Isaac. One of them read, and they simply did what they were reading to me. They tied me up, put the knife to my neck, and God said to lower the knife. Then there was rape.

Another victim, Nurit, described the atmosphere surrounding the abuse as one of religious and spiritual exaltation:

“There’s an atmosphere of excitement, as if we’re performing the most sacred and elevated act in the world,” Nurit says. “I was very young. In the images, people and verses appeared... I have scars on my genitals. They injured and damaged them. It involved tremendous cruelty, abuse, humiliation, control, and ownership, all disguised as religion and elevated spiritual work. It’s appropriating God to serve urges.”

Another victim testified:

“When Eden was 25, she began remembering childhood rape,” Corinne, her mother, said. “It was highly unusual. She described it as a group rape conducted like a theatrical performance where everyone played an assigned role. When flashbacks occurred, memories surfaced, and she revealed shocking details. Men from the settlement acting together, conducting group rape with extreme violence, drugs, and nudity. Somehow, afterward, she returned home clean and intact—it’s unclear how. She filed a police complaint that was subsequently closed. She completely broke down from the experience.”

Similar to the way numerous Israeli rabbis have sanctified the rape of Palestinians by their terrorist army and prison guards through religious texts, Israelis justify raping their own with scripture:

Many women we interviewed described ceremonies involving supposed reenactments of biblical stories. The “binding of Isaac” reenactment, for example, appears in five separate testimonies.

Shockingly, the Israel Hayom article stated that the abusers were Torah-abiding ultra-religious Jews who truly believe in the sanctity of their abhorrent acts against society’s most vulnerable:

What makes this truly disturbing is that these are observant Jews who meticulously follow Jewish commandments, minor and major alike, not as a performance. They genuinely adhere to Torah commandments according to Orthodox tradition. They express contempt for Reform Jews while simultaneously, in a parallel existence, practicing literal idol worship.

While most religions preach reaching God through piety and goodness, the Israeli adherents of these filthy rituals believe in the exact opposite:

They claim to reach the root of existence through the most defiled, lowest places, supposedly elevating them to holiness, and through this concept they create numerous distortions. They essentially blur boundaries between good and evil, between sexuality and love, and family. Whatever can be mixed and intermingled, they do it. Their ceremonies included cross-gender dressing, like transvestites, extremely promiscuous sexuality involving men with children, men with women, and even within family units.

More horrifically, the children were pushed into ritual abuse by their own parents:

From all gathered information, it appears that in most cases, the sexual abuse began in very early childhood at home, perpetrated by a father, grandfather, or other family member. In other cases, the abuse occurred in educational or therapeutic settings.

Elsewhere, the article states:

Many ritual victims are delivered to these ceremonies by family members who also sexually abuse them, committing the sin of incest.

Filming the gang-rape of children

Noam Barkan’s Israel Hayom article led to a series of Knesset hearings, where victims testified in harrowing detail. On May 27, Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11 aired an hour-long documentary with testimonies from five unrelated women, who all described “virtually identical patterns of multi-perpetrator ritualistic sexual abuse.”

Authorities in the settlement of Gush Etzion bloc, where the ritualistic abuses described in the Kan 11 documentary took place, issued an extraordinary statement acknowledging that horrific abuses indeed took place in their community.

Months ago, an Israeli rabbi named Yaakov Medan issued a video message, saying that he had been approached by parents of children who had been ritually abused by powerful religious figures and described the conspiracy of silence surrounding the issue as “social narcissism.”

More importantly, though, the rabbi acknowledged that his people, who take great pride in their ancient Israeli heritage, were indeed practising one of the “ancient rituals from the days of Ba’al worship”:

Sexual violence against young boys and girls. Things that are done in the name of a religious ritual... These rituals, most of which are ancient rituals from the days of Ba’al worship, have not vanished from the world.

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Just to be clear, the rabbi blowing the shofar on the issue of ritual sexual abuse of children is no saint himself. As Professor David Miller pointed out on Twitter:

In case you are wondering, he’s no anti-Zionist. He is a co-rosh yeshiva (head) of Yeshivat Har Etzion, this is a so called “Hesder” Yeshiva in the illegally occupied West Bank, where students learn Torah by day and surveill, harass and kill Palestinians by night, as part of their “training” in the Zionist military.

Israeli obsession with rape

In the summer of 2024, I published a lengthy investigation into the rape culture embedded within Israeli society, demonstrating that every major institution — whether religious or secular — had been deeply implicated in it. That investigation was later adapted into a documentary linked at the top of this article.

Taken together, the cases, testimonies, and especially the openly sadistic Israeli behaviour towards Palestinians since the start of the genocide point to a problem that extends beyond isolated incidents and individual perpetrators. It reveals a deeply sick society where the worst abuses are not only almost never condemned but are actively normalised. Israeli society is in desperate need of intervention to prevent it from sinking its fangs into more vulnerable victims, whether Arab, Jewish, or Western.

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