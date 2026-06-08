Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4h

Let's be clear. The deep infestation goes back at least to LBJ and the assassination of JFK, who recognized in the Dulles brothers the initial CIA intertwining with Mossad, the earlier infestation. With JFK out of the way, the road ahead was demonstrated immediately by the USS Liberty incident, where not only did the IDF scum attack & torpedo, but US assistance response planes WERE RECALLED!!! After that it was all over. Trump in charge? Bwa haha ha ha. Get real. They've been running this country for quite some time.

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
3h

78 years of lies can’t disappear with the latest declaration to cease attacking.

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