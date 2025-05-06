It has been a busy few days for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades (the military arm of Hamas) and Al-Quds Brigades (the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad) published several field reports of its fighters successfully executing complex missions that resulted in casualties for the genocidal Israeli troops operating inside Gaza in recent days. The Israeli military has admitted to the loss of two soldiers from its terrorist forces, and reported several injuries — many of them serious — over the weekend.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced the execution of several operations on Sunday. It gave an update on luring Zionist troops from the specialised tunnel unit of the genocidal occupation forces inside a booby-trapped tunnel before exploding it on top of them:

During a complex ambush yesterday, Saturday, our fighters were able to lure a Zionist engineering force into a previously booby-trapped tunnel shaft. The operation began with a clash with the force members, and our fighters eliminated a number of them at point-blank range. As soon as a number of soldiers advanced to the tunnel shaft, the tunnel was detonated, killing and wounding them. Our fighters then advanced and targeted two Zionist tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells. Our fighters monitored the retrieval of the dead and the evacuation of the wounded from the site in the Al-Zahraa Mosque area in the Al-Jeneina neighbourhood, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

That same day, Israeli military reported two deaths from the elite Yahalom unit, as well as two injuries — one of whom was in a serious condition.

The reporting in the Israeli press paints a picture that has been all too common for the last 18 months of Zionist ground incursion in Gaza: troops lured into tunnels before being suddenly hit by an explosion. “According to an initial IDF probe, the Yahalom soldiers, operating under the Golani Brigade, were scanning the entrance to a tunnel inside a building when they were suddenly hit by an explosion,” The Times of Israel reported.

Noam Ravid and Yaly Seror, the dead Israelis from the Saturday operation by Hamas.

Al-Qassam Brigades carried out two more operations on Saturday in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. It published the following field reports on Sunday:

Yesterday, Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters detonated a previously rigged house targeting a foot patrol of Zionist forces, causing casualties including dead and wounded in the area of Al-Zahraa Mosque in Al-Jeneina neighbourhood, east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters managed to detonate an anti-personnel explosive device against a Zionist foot patrol consisting of six soldiers, causing casualties including dead and wounded in the area of Al-Zahraa Mosque in Al-Jeneina neighbourhood, east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

The Qassam fighters reported “dead and wounded” in both of these operations, but Israeli press — which is heavily censored by the state and only publishes what the government approves — has been silent on the casualties from these two events.

On Monday, Qassam revealed details of another complex ambush that targeted an engineering unit of the occupation forces, which, it said, resulted in several casualties. It also published details of the classic Yassin 105 hits on Zionist vehicles operating inside Gaza:

During a complex ambush, Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a Zionist engineering infantry unit with an anti-personnel shell, then engaged it at point-blank range with machine guns, leaving members of the unit dead and wounded. Afterwards, our fighters succeeded in targeting two Zionist tanks and a military bulldozer with Yassin-105 shells near the separation fence in the Al-Farahin area, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad published an undated video that combined two operations. The first attack shows its fighters rigging an unexploded MK-84 bomb — the 2,000-pound bombs Israeli terrorists have been dropping on tents in Gaza — from the remnants of the Zionist forces, using a linear charge system. It caused a large explosion typical of the MK-84 bombs. The second operation shows scenes from the detonation of a bulldozer during its incursion east of Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Since the start of the latest ground invasion after the Israelis collapsed the ceasefire in early March, complex ambushes from the Palestinian resistance have become frequent and extremely deadly, as the native fighters have modified their tactics to reflect new ground realities. Amir Bohbot of the Israeli outlet Walla reported late last month about how the Israeli security and military agencies are witnessing a clear shift in Hamas’s methods of warfare, with the group’s forces adopting new, bold tactics and embracing the element of surprise, making field confrontations even more difficult.

The recent updates from Hamas attest to its fighters’ ingenuity as they continue to execute deadly missions despite losing Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Deif, the legendary Yahya Sinwar, and several senior commanders during the course of the 18-month genocidal war. Moreover, despite its relentless onslaught and the starvation of the Palestinian population, the occupation has not been able to crack the internal communications of any of the resistance factions.

What’s unfolding on the Gaza battlefield is a miracle with few parallels.

“We are Israelis, laws and norms don’t mean jack to us.”

Its all-too-clear military failures, however, have not deterred the genocidal occupation from expanding its operations in Gaza. Israel has mobilised tens of thousands of reservists for an expansive assault on Gaza that aims at “the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories” and “moving the Gaza population south” of the strip.

“Last night we sat late into the night in the cabinet and decided on an intensified operation in Gaza,” war criminal Netanyahu declared on Monday.

Axios’s Barak Ravid, who as recently as 2023 was a reservist in the Israeli military, revealed that the latest plan for Gaza approved by the Israeli security cabinet calls for “the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single ‘humanitarian area.’”

Ravid further revealed the revival of the long-standing Israeli plan to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians from their lands — a plan that is now solely attributed to Trump: “The alternative to remaining in the humanitarian zone is for Palestinians to leave the enclave ‘voluntarily’ for other countries ‘in line with President Trump’s vision for Gaza,’ an Israeli official said.”

In effect, aside from unleashing a fresh wave of barbarism on the starving Palestinians — whose access to food, water, and medicine has been blocked by the Israelis for over two months — there is nothing new in the latest Zionist plans for Gaza. Despite its 18 months of relentless assault, the occupation has neither been able to quell the effectiveness of the resistance operations nor weaken the ordinary Palestinians’ resolve to stay put on their land.

The Israelis have unleashed every weapon of mass annihilation in their barbaric assault on Gaza — an assault with few parallels in history — and still, they have failed in all of their plans. They have neither rescued their prisoners of war nor eliminated Hamas or other resistance factions.

With the resistance modifying its tactics and losing none of its effectiveness, it’s hard to see how the Israelis will succeed in the latest iteration of their long-standing genocidal plans, especially with their reservists deserting and showing an ever diminishing appetite for walking into rigged buildings or well-laid ambushes. Gaza, after all, will not be conquered by the mass slaughter of babies.

