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Palestine Will Be Free

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Shahad Dahlan's avatar
Shahad Dahlan
19h

I was at my family’s home in Dair Al Balah today when my mother was browsing the news and suddenly heard her own mother’s voice in a video. Her pain has not left me since, especially knowing that she was her mother’s only daughter. She had also lost her husband during the genocide. I found myself wanting to write a few lines of sorrowful poetry in elegy for that young woman whose photograph has stayed with me..

And I still imagine myself in the place of that young woman, walking through one of the streets, when the area is targeted and I suddenly die.. Israel is killing knowledge, beauty, life, and hope. 😑💔

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Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
19h

How is it possible to feel the pain of that mother. She was still mourning the loss of her husband when they took away the only family she had left. Her child no less.

When will the world understand this Israeli rabid state will not stop until it is stopped by force.

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