Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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OneDayPolitics's avatar
OneDayPolitics
Oct 9

Remember that this is only the official numbers. Imagine how much it could be when you account for the numbers they don’t want to get out.

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Zinenataza's avatar
Zinenataza
Oct 9

These statistics- even as likely underestimates - are mind blowing. And behind each individual counted is unimaginable and unknowable suffering. I always thought that most human beings - in extremis - would feel empathy for the most vulnerable, would balk at murdering a child. I was wrong. And even more incomprehensible is the role played by those who are not part of the evil Zionist state, those looking on with the power to do something, to hold these assassins to account, refusing to do anything at all.

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