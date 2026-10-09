The Israelis have killed one Palestinian child every 71 minutes over the last three years of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published by the Gaza Health Ministry on Friday.

They have killed at least 21,976 children and left 71,846 orphaned since October 7. More than a million children are food-insecure as the Israelis continue their siege of the Gaza Strip despite the “ceasefire,” while 914,102 children have been deprived of education.

A staggering 612 children were born and killed during the genocide, knowing nothing but the sounds of drones, bombs dropping around them, and the screams of people dying.

The health ministry numbers make for harrowing reading:

Child martyrs: 21,976

Child martyrs under 1 year old: 1,125

Children born and killed during the war: 612

Rate of child deaths: A child is killed every 71 minutes

Child martyrs under 5 years old: 5,444

Injured children: 45,569

Orphaned children: 71,846

Amputation cases among children: 1,134

Food-insecure Children: 1,204,102

Children deprived of education: 914,102

Children awaiting medical evacuation: 5,803

Children who died while awaiting medical evacuation: 264

Source: Gaza Health Ministry

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After men, children make up the largest subgroup killed by the Israelis in all four calendar years of the ongoing genocide. Of all the fatalities in 2023, children made up 35 percent. That number was 26 percent in 2024 and 27 percent in 2025. It stands at 19 percent in 2026 so far.

During the Israeli-engineered famine in 2025, 466 Palestinians died. The elderly accounted for 189 of the deaths due to the famine, while children followed closely with 157.

Attacks on hospitals

Attacking hospitals has been a core Israeli strategy during the genocide, ensuring that the wounded have no recourse to treatment after surviving relentless attacks.

Towards that end, the Israelis have attacked all 38 of Gaza’s hospitals, some of them multiple times. Half of these hospitals remain out of service, while the other 19 are only partially functioning due to the extensive damage they have suffered and the minuscule resources with which they are operating due to the ongoing Israeli siege.

The Israelis have also attacked all 158 primary healthcare centres in Gaza. Sixty-four of them have been put out of service; only 94 are partially operational.

This was the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only specialist cancer hospital, before the start of the genocide:

This is what the Israelis did to it in March 2025:

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The number of beds available in hospitals operated by the health ministry has shrunk by 55 percent during the last three years. As a result of the Israeli savagery against Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, the besieged enclave has no MRI machines (before the genocide, it had nine), only three CT scanners (18 previously), and only 12 oxygen plants (35 previously).

Forty-four percent of essential medicines are out of stock, while laboratories are short of 83 percent of testing materials.

The availability of critical medical interventions has drastically declined in the absence of resources, forcing patients with chronic conditions to hope for a miracle or die a slow, painful death.

The Israelis have killed 1,723 healthcare professionals and abducted another 362, over a dozen of whom are senior doctors, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, Dr. Hassan Almukayed, and Dr. Marwan al-Hams.

As the Israelis have imposed strict restrictions on medical evacuations, 2,027 patients died waiting for treatment abroad, including 264 children.

Nearly 6,000 children are awaiting medical evacuation.

Psychological toll of the genocide

Three years of enduring the loss of parents and relatives, relentless bombings, the whirring of drones, famine, and continuous malnutrition have taken a huge psychological toll on Gaza’s children.

A staggering 98 percent of the children feel continuous anxiety about their personal lives. Sixty-one percent suffer from moderate to severe anxiety, while 57 percent suffer from moderate to severe depression.

More than half (56 percent) of Gaza’s children meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while 62 percent feel misery, exhaustion, and helplessness.

Gaza’s children have endured three years of every horror the Western-funded Jewish supremacists in Israel could possibly have inflicted upon them, and, as the health ministry data suggests, they are at a breaking point mentally.

Yet, their suffering has no end in sight.

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