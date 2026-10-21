Muhammad Abu Hammad. Photo: Ultra Palestine

The Israelis are continuing to kill Palestinian children with impunity. Their attacks have intensified considerably over the past few days, killing multiple children in strikes across the Gaza Strip. UN teams have recorded about 50 attacks a day over the past week. Muhammad Abu Hammad became another victim of Israeli brutality against children when an Israeli drone strike killed him on Saturday.

At the time of his murder in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Muhammad was still wearing his school uniform, and his schoolbag was lying beside him.

‘Dynamo of the house’

His father described the 10-year-old as “the dynamo of the house,” someone who needed little instruction. “You didn’t need to ask him to do anything because he would take the initiative and do it before you even spoke,” Riyad told Ultra Palestine.

Riyad recounted the last day of his child’s life, saying: “Muhammad prayed fajr [morning prayer]. I told him, ‘Son, have breakfast before you go to school.’ He told me he would heat up a piece of bread. When I wanted to ask him to connect the display to the solar panel, he beat me to it, saying, ‘Without you saying anything, I know what you want and I’ve done it.’”

Muhammad knew his father’s habits well, including his preference for tea with biscuits after the fajr prayer. Muhammad would prepare it for him and ask, “Dad, how’s the tea?” Riyad would reply, “Wonderful! I swear you’re an artist!”

Riyad added that his child helped his siblings with everything, despite not being the eldest. “If we wanted to fill up with water, we’d find him already ahead of us. My eldest son studies engineering at university and runs a stall. When he went off to university, he would call out to him: ‘Hamoud, keep an eye on the stall.’”

Muhammad was equally diligent in his studies. His Arabic teacher at school, Yusuf Hussein Abu Khushan, described him as “a hard-working, well-mannered student who cooperated with his classmates and was disciplined at school.”

On the day Muhammad was killed, Abu Khushan remembered telling his classmates to take inspiration from him. “Learn from Muhammad,” the teacher recalls telling his class. “His exercise book is neat and his homework is done. I wish Muhammad could be a role model for you.”

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The last day

After school, Muhammad, still in his school uniform, reached his father’s stall, where Riyad works repairing and transporting gas cylinders, as well as grinding falafel.

“I told him, ‘Keep an eye on the stall, Hamoud, and if anyone wants to sell a gas cylinder, buy it from them.’ Then I left for Gaza,” Riyad recalled telling Muhammad. Minutes later, Muhammad called him and told him that he had bought a gas cylinder from one of the customers. A few minutes after that, he called again to ask him to transfer some money to his mother so she could buy things for the house.

A few minutes later, Riyad’s phone rang for the third time, but this time the caller was his youngest son, Abdullah, who said, “Come quickly, Dad, Muhammad is covered in blood.”

At first, the father thought a gas cylinder had exploded on Muhammad. Before he could call his daughter and ask about her brother, she told him that Muhammad was fine and that his injuries were minor, in an attempt to soften the shock for her father.

Riyad rushed to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. There, he experienced the greatest shock of his life when he saw his child inside the white plastic shroud, drenched in blood. “I opened the shroud over him. I couldn’t see a hand or a leg,” Riyad says. “It was the greatest shock I have ever experienced in my life.”

“What is the fault of a ten-year-old boy that he should be caught up in a devastating war?” Riyad adds bitterly. “I had provided him with everything he needed. His face was so innocent that you could see all the innocence in the universe in it.”

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