Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray's avatar
Ray
7d

The whole thing is disgusting and the British should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves for starting and supporting all of this disgusting inhuman behaviour. Seems the White men have become savages of the 1st degree, eating and sexually abusing babies and children for thei sick pleasures. Awaken British people and regain the moralground. Take back the UK from the Zoioinist Joooooooos! Or there is NO future for you or your families!

Reply
Share
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
7d

Is this really a war? It appears to be just an annihilation of a people. Israelis are killing the children to stop propagation plain and simple. The armies of the countries responsible for setting up this state should be sending in their troops to put a stop to it. The UN set this up and those countries that did so in 1948 should be responsible for what's now happening. Calling it out as a genocide is not enough. The Israeli people have lost their humanity and have no shame in what they are doing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture