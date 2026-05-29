Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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medi's avatar
medi
5h

Stop the genocide stop the genocide the world must stop the genocide this can't be allowed they are literally committing the same atrocities and crimes they are committing in Gaza

Stop the genocide

Save Palestine save Lebanon let people live

The world can't allow this to happen

Stop the genocide

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
5h

ISRAELS GOVERNMENT & IDF ARE SAVAGE DISGUSTING HUMANS WHO DON’T BELIEVE IN JESUS, CHRISTIANS, or AMERICA!! STOP HELPING THEM!!! DESTROY THEM!!

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