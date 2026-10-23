Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
5d

😢💔. Rest in Peace sweet girl ❤️

Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4dEdited

The should-have-beens of Palestinian childhood -- a list so long, it should condemn every Zionist scumbag to a torturous painful end. Instead, because of the amoral cowardly West, it goes on and on.

Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture