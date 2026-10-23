Photo: Quds News Network

At 5 am on October 18, an Israeli bullet pierced the throat of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Misk Hazem al-Dalou and exited the other side, killing her instantly as she slept clutching her doll next to her sister in a tent sheltering displaced in central Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp.

The family woke up to find Misk lying in a pool of blood.

Medical sources confirmed that she died from wounds sustained when occupation forces opened fire on tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi camp.

Misk, whose family had fled their home in Gaza City due to Israeli bombings, was a first-grade student at Mariam bint Omran School in al-Maghazi camp.

But Israeli bullets followed little Misk into her family’s tent in the displacement camp.

“She was at an age when childhood should have been filled with learning, play and the simple joys of growing up, not the fear and loss that have come to define life for so many children in Gaza,” Misk’s mother told Quds News Network as she held her daughter’s doll, stained with her blood.

Her mother remembered Misk as a beautiful, lively child, full of innocence and affection. “She was a beautiful girl. My daughter Misk was a little soul, a cute and lovely girl, full of life,” she said.

Then came the words that captured the unbearable cruelty of her loss: “Israel, however, decided to end her life.”

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“Misk was just a little girl who should have had years ahead of her, years to learn, play, grow and dream. Instead, Israel ended her life before she had the chance to experience much of what childhood should be,” Hazem al-Dalou, Misk’s father, added.

Her mother said that a cat that often played with Misk kept returning to her mattress after she was killed, walking around the doll she had left behind.

Photo: Quds News Network

1 child killed every 71 minutes

The targeting of children has been a feature of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip. According to a Gaza Health Ministry report released earlier this month, the Israelis have killed nearly 22,000 children since the start of their genocide on October 7, 2023. That amounts to an average of one child being killed every 71 minutes for three years straight.

Israeli savagery has also orphaned at least 71,846 children.

The occupation forces have also abducted more than 2,000 children in the West Bank since the start of the genocide and subjected more than half of them to solitary confinement.

One child has been starved and beaten to death in an Israeli dungeon.

Nearly 6,000 children are awaiting medical evacuation from the Gaza Strip, while 264 have died waiting to be evacuated.

Deliberate targeting of children

The ongoing barbarism against Palestinian children is part of a deliberate strategy employed by the genocidal Jewish state.

In June this year, a UN report titled “The essence of childhood has been destroyed”: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October 2023, stated that the Israelis had deliberately and systematically targeted children in Gaza:

The Commission has investigated and documented cases demonstrating a consistent pattern of children being deliberately targeted by the Israeli security forces in Gaza. These include cases of children being shot while trying to evacuate with their families and in places of refuge such as displacement camps, food distribution sites or other locations across Gaza.

The report also described how the Israelis had gone about making Gaza hell for children:

Israel has targeted Palestinian children in Gaza in two distinct ways: directly by shooting at their vital organs using precision weapons such as quadcopters and snipers; and through use of high impact weapons causing widespread and systematic attacks on residential buildings, schools, and displacement camps crowded with children.

Accelerated killings of children

As elections in Israel approach, killings in the Gaza Strip have accelerated significantly over the past few weeks. Several children have been killed in these attacks across the besieged enclave.

Last week, the Israelis killed 10-year-old Muhammad Abu Hammad in a drone strike in Deir al-Balah. Two-year-old Maryam Ghanem survived an Israeli attack on her apartment in Gaza City, but watched her mother burn to death. A day earlier, four-year-old Osama Ahmed Abed succumbed to the injuries he had sustained in an Israeli attack in August.

In addition to facing bombings and sniper attacks, children in Gaza are also grappling with malnutrition as the brutal Israeli siege has pushed the Palestinian enclave to the brink of another famine. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 74,200 children will require treatment for acute malnutrition by April 2027.

As the world’s first livestreamed genocide enters its fourth year with the complicity of the world’s most powerful states, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Israelis will settle for nothing less than killing or forcing out every last Palestinian in the Gaza Strip.

Misk’s brutal killing is yet another reminder that Israeli bullets chase Palestinian children everywhere, even when they sleep far away from their destroyed homes in plastic tents for displaced people.

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