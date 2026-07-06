The Israelis have been killing critically ill Palestinians by denying them passage through their complex web of checkpoints in the West Bank for many years. The latest victim of their sadism is Ahmad Marouf Zaid, a four-month-old Palestinian infant who died after the occupation forces refused to allow him through the Deir Ammar gate, west of Ramallah in the West Bank, on Sunday.

Since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities have intensified their chokehold on Palestinian communities. According to Quds News Network, the Deir Ammar gate has been permanently closed for the past four months as part of the Israeli government’s policy of collective punishment against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad was critically ill, and his family was attempting to get him to hospital.

“Ahmad’s family brought him to the gate and pleaded with the occupation soldiers to allow them through,” QNN reported. “An ambulance was waiting on the other side to transport him for emergency medical treatment. The soldiers refused not only to open the gate but also refused to simply transfer the infant to the waiting ambulance on the other side.

“Ahmad died as a result.”

Ahmad Marouf Zaid.

Ahmad’s death comes exactly a month after Israeli troops executed a seven-month-old infant named Sam Abu Haikal in his mother’s arms in the Wadi al-Hariya area near Tel Rumeida neighbourhood of Hebron in the West Bank. Despite the father — who was driving his family home from Bethlehem to Hebron — following the Israeli soldiers’ instructions, one soldier fired a shot at the family’s car, killing the infant in his mother’s arms.

“There was no danger whatsoever to the soldiers, yet they fired directly at the vehicle,” the infant’s uncle, Alaa, said at the time. “Fahd [the father] was hit by a bullet in his hand. The second bullet was the most lethal: it entered through baby Sam’s jaw, penetrated his skull, exited his head and struck his mother, who was holding him.”

Days after the Hebron murder, the Israelis executed a three-year-old child in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen.

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Occupation forces killed Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen by shooting him in the head while he was in his father’s arms. The Israelis then abducted the wounded father and son, detaining them for hours before abandoning them.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Last week, they killed a 23-year-old mother and her one-year-old baby, Siwar Abu Daraz, blowing up parts of her skull in a strike on a tent in Khan Yunis, continuing their ritualistic slaughter of babies that accelerated on October 7, 2023.

Siwar Abu Daraz.

Over the past 32 months, the Israelis have slaughtered more than 21,000 children in Gaza alone. They have simultaneously accelerated the killing of Palestinian children in the West Bank.

A report in April revealed that the Israelis had killed 27 children in the first four months of this year, describing the killings as “not isolated incidents, but rather part of a broader policy and practice of excessive use of force, rooted in unlawful rules of engagement that seek to cement Israel’s settler colonial apartheid regime as it pursues its genocide against the Palestinian people.”

A UN report last month concluded that the Israelis have deliberately targeted children as a central part of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip:

“Israel has targeted Palestinian children in Gaza in two distinct ways: directly by shooting at their vital organs using precision weapons such as quadcopters and snipers; and through use of high impact weapons causing widespread and systematic attacks on residential buildings, schools, and displacement camps crowded with children.”

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