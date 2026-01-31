The Israelis have accelerated the pace of attacks in the Gaza Strip as well as in southern Lebanon this weekend. They have killed at least 32 Palestinians and injured dozens more since Saturday dawn, attacking several parts of the enclave, including a police station in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City. They launched a series of strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday night, levelling several civilian structures.

The attack in Sheikh Radwan killed at least four female police officials — Najoud Al-Madhoun, the head of the women’s division, and officers Nafisa Al-Arabid, Sara Al-Khatib, and Sundus Al-Qouqa — as well as several detainees and one civilian who went to the police station to report the theft of his bicycle. In total, 15 people were reported killed in the attack after civil defence teams in Gaza concluded their work with very limited means, as the Israelis continue to prevent the entry of specialised machinery into the besieged enclave, having destroyed the little capacity that they possessed pre-genocide.

Seven members of the Abu Hadayed family were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The victims included a grandfather, three of his children, and the same number of grandchildren.

“Thirty martyrs is the death toll since the dawn of this Saturday until this moment,” Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal reported. “Shelter centres were targeted, tents were burned, and residential apartments were directly targeted… the majority of the martyrs being children and women, in a clear violation of the ceasefire terms.”

In a post on Telegram, Basal updated the death toll: “Civil defence teams have completed the process of recovering the martyrs from under the rubble of Sheikh Radwan Police Station, bringing the number of martyrs since dawn today to 32, most of whom were children and women.”

The lack of equipment in the enclave has forced civil defence teams to plough through the rubble with their bare hands and primitive tools, leading to tragic scenes such as this:

The immediate aftermath of the Israeli terror attack on the police station produced apocalyptic scenes, which the Israelis have seared into our collective conscience through sheer repetition over the past 27 months of their ongoing barbarism against the pre-genocide captive population of 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The start of the “ceasefire” last October was meant to bring an end to these scenes and provide much-needed relief to the long-suffering population of the besieged enclave; it has done everything but that.

While Gaza is bearing the brunt of Israeli aggression, Israeli terrorism remains a global phenomenon that knows no bounds. The Israelis have similarly been violating the supposed “ceasefire” in Lebanon, assassinating Lebanese civilians at will and destroying their homes and businesses through continuous airstrikes. Moreover, they continue to occupy several strategic positions inside Lebanese territory. Since the “ceasefire” between Hezbollah and Israel in late November 2024, the Israelis have killed more than 300 Lebanese civilians.

On Friday night alone, they launched about a dozen airstrikes, targeting Al-Dawoudiya and Wadi Azza in southern Lebanon.

The Israelis, continuing the theme of torching their neighbourhoods, have also cemented their occupation of parts of southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and the subsequent installation of a Mossad-CIA puppet in Damascus, setting up military posts, conducting operations in civilian homes, and abducting Syrians on a near-daily basis.

More than 500 Palestinians, including over 160 children, have been slaughtered since the start of the so-called “ceasefire,” in more than 1,300 recorded violations. As the Israelis continue to attack across the length and breadth of the Strip with total impunity, the truce’s guarantors — the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — have maintained total silence on egregious Israeli criminality, notwithstanding the toll it is taking on Palestinian genocide survivors.

“The mediators, the international community, and the free people of this world must realise that Gaza is still being subjected to genocide and bloodshed by the Israeli occupation forces,” said Basal, appealing for the world to save what remains of Gaza and its people.

However, there appears to be little appetite among world leaders for putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinians. Trump announced during Netanyahu’s last visit to the White House that everything was going according to plan, saying that he was “not concerned about anything that Israel is doing” and that “Israel has lived up to the plan, 100 percent.”

Phase two of the “ceasefire” was subsequently announced with precisely zero Palestinians on the so-called “Board of Peace” that would administer the genocide survivors, who, if Kushner’s master plan comes to fruition, will soon be penned into concentration camps guarded by an international police force.

To anyone with two brain cells to rub together, it is immediately apparent that the Israelis do not want any Palestinians in all of Palestine — and subsequently no Arabs in nearly all of Arabia — unless only as free labour to run the machines. Any board of peace, and any ceasefire agreements involving the Israelis, are not worth the paper they are printed on. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem summed it up best in the wake of the latest round of Israeli terrorism in Gaza, “Israel’s goal in escalating its genocidal war against our people in Gaza is to send a message to all parties that there is no practical value to the so-called ‘Peace Council,’ nor to any efforts being made to solidify a ceasefire in the Strip.”

