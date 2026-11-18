In the fourth year of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and having usurped around 70 percent of the devastated enclave, the Israelis launched yet another ground assault in central Gaza on Wednesday, killing three Palestinians during the operation.

In their latest offensive against a people who had already survived three years of relentless assault and were facing innumerable calamities, the Israelis targeted the area near Gaza’s main thoroughfare, Salah al-Din Road, west of the so-called yellow line.

The Israelis said that the operation was focused on Blocks 660, 661 and 666, during which Salah al-Din Road would be closed to traffic in all three blocks.

The genocidal occupation military said that its forces, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, had begun a focused operation in the central Gaza Strip, claiming that it was aimed at removing a “threat” to forces operating in the area. The terrorist army added: “We retain freedom of action and movement whenever necessary to remove any immediate threat in the Gaza Strip.”

Al Jazeera correspondents on the ground reported that Israeli tanks were operating near Salah al-Din Road, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp and north of the Bureij camp.

An Israeli air strike targeted the town of al-Mughraqa, north of Nuseirat, killing one person and wounding several others, an official at al-Awda Hospital told the outlet.

The anticipated assault saw Palestinians fleeing in droves to safety once again, carrying only their bare belongings. “We have been seeing people in eastern parts of Maghazi and Bureij, and people who are close to Salah al-Din starting to evacuate and flee the area due to the fact that there were huge explosions heard, live ammunition, and artillery shelling in that area,” Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary reported.

“The Israeli forces in their announcement did not issue an evacuation order for people who are living in this area. They just mentioned that there is a military operation that is going to start, they are going to destroy the infrastructure and they are going to start demolishing in this area,” she added.

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This marked the first official Israeli announcement of a “military operation” since the signing of the so-called ceasefire agreement in October 2025.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday that seven people had been killed by the Israelis and 15 injured over the past 24 hours.

Hamas, in a statement, called the latest Israeli assault a “dangerous development and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.” “The occupation’s actions are aimed at herding citizens into a narrow strip of the Gaza Strip, further exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe,” it added.

Since it was constituted in October last year and consecrated at the United Nations, the Board of Peace has enabled all Israeli crimes by green-flagging all its attacks and blaming Palestinians for their own murder and deprivation.

First proposed as part of the “Gaza peace plan” unveiled amid much fanfare in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the ironically named Board of Peace, backed by its principal guarantor, the United States, and its vassal Arab and Muslim states, has consistently failed to rein in Israel’s relentless aggression. Palestinians continue to suffer and be killed every day, despite the purported ceasefire.

The Israelis have killed 1,658 people and injured more than 6,000 others since the start of the “ceasefire,” which they continue to violate multiple times every day.

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