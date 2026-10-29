15 of the 19 children slaughtered by Israel in October. Photo: Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

The Israelis continue to deliberately target and slaughter Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip with total impunity. They have killed 19 children in October alone, at an average of one child every 35 hours.

For the children in Gaza, nowhere is safe as the Israelis continue to hunt and kill them at a staggering rate. “Children have been killed at home, on the ruins of their houses and while returning from lessons,” Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported on Thursday.

The youngest victim of the genocidal Israeli machine this month was four-year-old Osama Ahmed Abed, who succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in an Israeli strike in central Gaza. The oldest was 16-year-old Rafeef Lubbad, who was killed by Israeli gunfire inside her home in Jabalia camp, shortly after returning from school. Fatima al-Bayouk, 8, was the sole survivor of an Israeli bombing of her family home earlier in the genocide. They killed her too this month.

The 19 children killed by Israel this month:

1. Zeineddin Emad Hamdan, 12 years old; killed on October 3, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Zeineddin Emad Hamdan

2. Suha Mohammed al-Sayayha, 6 years old; killed on October 4, 2026

Israeli forces killed her inside her displacement tent in Wadi as-Salqa, south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

3. Ziad Zuhair Zourob, 17 years old; killed on October 7, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli army bombing in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis Governorate.

4. Nimr Ahmed Barbahk, 16 years old; killed on October 7, 2026

He was killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli army near his family’s tent in the Al-Etisalat area, near the Hmeid roundabout, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Nimr Ahmed Barbahk

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5. Hossam Ahmed Hoso, 8 years old; killed on October 8, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential block near the Al-Sawafiri building in al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

6. Jihad Eyad al-Ghandour, 7 years old; killed on October 11, 2026

He was killed by a bullet to the stomach fired by the Israelis near al-Hawaja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

7. Osama Ahmed Abed, 4 years old; killed on October 11, 2026

He died from his injuries about three weeks after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike in az-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip.

8. Mohammed Riad Abu Hammad, 14 years old; killed on October 17, 2026

He was killed while walking home from school in an Israeli bombing targeting a gathering of Palestinians on al-Birka Street in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

9. Misk Hazem al-Dalou, 6 years old; killed on October 18, 2026

She was killed by Israeli army gunfire while studying at Mariam Bint Omran School in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

10. Tamer Shadi Sobh, 14 years old; killed on October 18, 2026

He was killed by Israeli army gunfire targeting a group of children in the Tel al-Dahab area of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. His brother carried him for over 500 metres to the hospital.

11. Waleed Mohammed Shakshak, 14 years old; killed on October 19, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli bombing in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Waleed Mohammed Shakshak

12. Baraa Mohammed Ma’rouf, 14 years old; killed on October 20, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle near the Wadi Gaza Bridge. His body could not be retrieved for about an hour and a half. His identity was later confirmed at al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

13. Majd Mohammed Abdulhadi, 15 years old; killed on October 20, 2026

He was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Qizan an-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.

Majd Mohammed Abdulhadi

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14. Abdulrahman Khalil Awad, 10 years old; killed on October 21, 2026

He died from his injuries about two days after being wounded in an airstrike on al-Jalaa Street, next to al-Basheer Supermarket in Gaza City.

15. Rafeef Raid Lubbad, 16 years old; killed on October 22, 2026

She was killed by Israeli army gunfire inside her home in al-Faluja area of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, shortly after returning from school.

Rafeef Raid Lubbad

16. Mohammad Hossam Shaheen, 12 years old; killed on October 23, 2026

He died from his injuries a day after the Israelis shot him in the head east of al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

17. Fatima al-Bayouk, 8 years old; killed on October 24, 2026

She was killed by direct Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. She had been the only child to survive an earlier Israeli bombing of her family’s home in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fatima al-Bayouk

18. Jouri Islam al-Soufi, 7 years old; killed on October 26, 2026

She was shot and killed inside her tent during heavy gunfire from the Israeli army and Israeli-backed armed groups near al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, she was preparing to take part in her school’s morning broadcast the following day.

Jouri Islam al-Soufi

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19. Tahani Mohammed Shalalfah, 6 years old; killed on October 27, 2026

She was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli slaughter of children

According to figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry on October 9, the Israelis had by then killed at least 21,976 children, at the rate of one child every 71 minutes for three years straight.

Of these, 5,444 child martyrs were under 5 years old, while 612 children were born and killed during the genocide. More than 71,846 children have been orphaned since October 7. Another 45,569 children have been injured as a result of the nonstop Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip.

As the Israelis continue to lay siege to Gaza, more than 1.2 million children are food-insecure, while 914,102 children have been deprived of education.

Deliberate targeting of children

In a report published on October 26, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry reiterated an earlier UN conclusion that the Israelis deliberately target children as part of a broader pattern of attacks on civilians.

“The Commission finds that the targeting of children by the Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank is deliberate,” the report says.

“Similar to cases of sexual violence, the Commission finds that Israeli authorities knew and intended the conduct against children to form part of the attack against the broader civilian population.”

Reports such as these have frequently been published by international organisations since the start of the genocide. In December 2023, for example, UNICEF Global spokesperson James Elder called Gaza “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”

However, none of these alarming reports or calls for restraint have made any difference to the Israelis as they continue to slaughter Palestinian children at a shocking rate in full view of the world, too impotent to stop them.

This October marked a full year of the so-called ceasefire. But the slaughter of 19 children before the month had even ended is an indictment of the “ceasefire” and lays bare, for the umpteenth time, the sheer depravity of the Israelis, who continue to deliberately target and slaughter Palestinian children by the tens of thousands.

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