Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Ungku Harun Al Rashid's avatar
Ungku Harun Al Rashid
5h

A UN or regional states peacekeeping operation must be launched to stop the Israelis from murdering and starving Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Another operation must be launched to protect the Lebanese. The world must not be silent. Israel must be demilitarised.

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Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
5h

Israel does not want peace they want death. They'll settle for ethnic cleansing but genocide of the Palestinian people is their only goal!

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