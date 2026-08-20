Just as the Palestinian resistance made overtures towards disarmament in the hope of a lasting peace, the Israelis again accelerated their murderous rampage in the Gaza Strip, with the Ministry of Health reporting 17 new martyrs over the last two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).

On Tuesday, the Israelis attacked a beachside café, killing at least seven people, including one child.

“The intensity of the blast threw several of the dead and injured into the sea, and recovery efforts were still under way as rescue teams searched the water,” according to a Quds News Network report.

“The strike hit a crowded civilian area along the Gaza City seafront, where displaced and exhausted Palestinians gather at what remains of the port’s cafés, one of the few places left to seek any respite from nearly three years of genocide. The targeting of such a place, packed with civilians, underscores the indiscriminate nature of an assault that has never distinguished between fighter and family.”

Jehad Muhammad Al-Masri, 13, was one of the victims of the attack on the café. Photos showed his face burnt and a huge chunk of the right side of his face and neck completely torn off due to the impact of the Israeli strike.

Jehad Muhammad Al-Masri.

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On Wednesday, as part of their ongoing assault on Gaza’s social cohesion, the Israelis struck a Gaza City police post and Nuseirat refugee camp.

“Medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said they received nine Palestinian bodies following an attack on the municipal police headquarters in the centre of Gaza City,” Al Jazeera reported. “Another 15 people were wounded.”

Victims of the Gaza City strike included a newly appointed Gaza City police chief, the director of a women’s police force, and several officers.

The fresh waves of intensified Israeli strikes come at the same time as Palestinian resistance factions have been engaged with Trump henchman and son-in-law Jared Kushner to move to the next phase of the non-existent ceasefire that went into effect in October 2025.

On July 6, 2026, Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing body in the Gaza Strip to transfer civilian and administrative duties to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). This transitional technocratic body is intended to manage day-to-day civil affairs, public services, and reconstruction.

However, the move amounted to little more than Hamas’s intention to ensure lasting peace in the Gaza Strip. Ten months into the so-called ceasefire, the Israelis have not allowed any NCAG official to so much as enter the besieged enclave.

As part of its continued efforts towards peace, Hamas officially agreed to a phased disarmament framework on July 30, 2026. Even that has not stopped the Israelis from accelerating their genocidal assault on the Palestinians.

What is more, Netanyahu outright rejected Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza.

After his meeting with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, which followed discussions with Palestinian leaders in Cairo about the Gaza roadmap, Kushner gave the license to the Israelis to continue their killing spree without restrictions.

“We’re also not going to restrict Israel’s right to defend itself if there are any imminent threats,” said Kushner, a rabid Jewish supremacist who shares close ties with Netanyahu.

The Israelis have been extensively documented killing children and subsequently branding them as imminent threats. It is quite clear that the only way the Israelis will feel safe is if every Palestinian is either dead or has been forced out of their ancestral land. The Israelis will then move against Arabs in Palestinian neighbourhoods — they are already doing so in southern Lebanon.

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