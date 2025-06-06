Palestine Will Be Free

Richard C. Cook
6h

Thanks for testifying to the truth

Emmanuel Goldstein
6h

I know in recent weeks I've been incrementally critical of Hamas's top-down apparatus as a recipient of Zionist-Qatari aid, but in any case credit is deservedly granted as due to the rank-and-file embodiment of the austere resistance spirit (notwithstanding the shady Qatari dimension of the leadership which is probably another topic). Whatever case the leadership situation of Hamas is ATM, this latest episode only confirms the *literally* pure-bottomless Machiavellianism of Israeli double-talk Janus-headed games alternating between Freudian-"admission" and fake-excuse-whitewashing accompaniments to their arch-savagery (I have no clue what term in any language anymore sufficiently describes just how cruel the Nazi-Jew "zion"-ists are -- most definitely they're Satan's chosen masochists).

That Fourth Reich nazijews can pivot from "Hamas is ISIS" (2014) to "we need to ship Qatari money to Hamas to prevent a Palestinian state" (2019) to "we're funding ISIS to stop 'khamoss'" (2025) is telling. One of the first things I'm reminded of is the historical "precedent" of German conservative reactionaries a century ago pivoting brazenly from "we're funding Lenin's Bolsheviks to overthrow Kerensky" to "the 'Judeo-Bolsheviks' stabbed Germany in the back and we need to stop them!" (spoiler: the same extreme rightists who invented the "Judeo-Bolshevism" myth were chief Zionist patrons)

Funny how the Fourth Reich follows in the footsteps of the Third Reich.

Oh, BTW, another note to mention: speaking of the ISISrael connection, what I find most fascinating -- do correct me if any part of this analysis is mistaken, as you almost certainly are magnitudes more familiar with the background than I am, brother -- is that the Nazi Jews' forthright kinship to Syria's wahhabi salafists became most evident after Hezbollah entered the Syrian "civil war" to assist Assad's government. Once Nasrallah deployed Hezbollah troops to counter ISIS, al-Nusra and Daesh ceased their nominally superficial "infighting" and formed a collaborationist front panicking to rebuff the Assad-Hezbollah alliance. (not sure if you saw my mention of these details in my own article yesterday about Bolshevik/HTS similarities, but anyhow I assume you're already more than familiar with the details on Zionist-ISIS collaborationism against Assad)

