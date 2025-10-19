Palestine Will Be Free

‪ We the world who stand for humanity and morality will not stop till there is accountability and justice for the genocide and holocaust of Palestinians for last 100 plus years by the fake terrorists regimes of Israel and USA till they are both defeated and dismantled ‬

There is only one solution dismantle the terrorist regime called Israel and restored Gods true land Palestine and Gods true children Palestinians, from the river to the sea only Palestine will be never stop speaking up bds and boycott and much more the terrorist trump regime and more that are supporting the death cult of Israel are loosing and desperate like a rabid dog we shall never stop the world has spoken

Fck trump and his terrorist regime fck Netanyahu and his terrorist regime dismantle both these evils and free the world from there cancer so the body may survive soon God will restore all of Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see

Hi PWBF

I believe we need to start putting the word “ceasefire” in quotes.

How anyone could believe that the fuckin IsrsHellis would honor any such thing’s beyond me.

What can I say: jews are gonna jew.

