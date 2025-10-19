Ever heard of a ceasefire where one party unilaterally launches hundreds of strikes, kills dozens, and then promptly announces, “Hey, we are back to ceasefire again”? That is exactly what transpired in Gaza on Sunday. The Israelis conducted 120 aerial raids, targeting 83 locations across the Gaza Strip, and killed 44 Palestinians since dawn. Their bloodlust temporarily sated, the terrorist army of the genocidal state announced that “the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire.”

As some sort of grotesque joke that only Jewish supremacists cheering on this genocide for the past two years would find funny, the announcement added, “The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement.” The sheer audacity!

Dozens of simultaneous raids in an already devastated Khan Yunis produced images that wouldn’t be out of place in a work of post-apocalyptic fiction:

Share

One of the targets of the Israeli bombing was a makeshift café in Deir al-Balah, where several defenceless civilians were slaughtered:

It wouldn’t be an act of Jewish supremacist terrorism if the victims weren’t children:

Share

This lawlessness is unprecedented. For the Israelis, however, this behaviour is kosher.

They know there will be absolutely no consequence for playing fast and loose with the ceasefire agreement and resuming their barbaric assault, just as there have been none for their live-streamed genocide over the past two years, during which hundreds of thousands have been killed and the entire 365 square kilometres of the Gaza Strip has been reduced to a dystopian hellscape.

Aside from the bombings, Netanyahu announced the closure of the Rafah crossing — which was meant to open from both sides, as part of the ceasefire agreement — before reversing course hours later.

Israel justified its Sunday onslaught after the deaths of two terrorists of the occupation forces and injuries to several others in Rafah, in what it said was proof of Hamas’s violation of the ceasefire. However, Ryan Grim reported that the deaths were due to an Israeli military vehicle “running over unexploded ordnance.” After the Trump administration told the Israelis they knew what had happened, Netanyahu backtracked.

Although Sunday was the bloodiest day since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, the Israelis never stopped killing Palestinians or violating the terms of the agreement in dozens of other ways. The United States, Israel’s all-weather ally and chief arms supplier, appears to be paving the way for renewed Israeli bombings. “The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza,” the US State Department tweeted on Saturday.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts. The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms,” the statement added. “Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.”

It is strange for a state that has provided nearly all the weapons used to kill hundreds of thousands of “people in Gaza” over the past 24 months to then suddenly act as their protectors. But words have lost all meaning since October 7.

Share

At the peak of their savagery, when the Israelis were killing more than a hundred civilians every day and had imposed a crushing blockade that caused a deadly famine, they were also funding and supporting ISIS-linked gangs in Gaza to loot aid trucks and kill Palestinians on their behalf.

In order to regain control and impose law and order in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced an amnesty on October 13 for members of these gangs, provided they were not involved in the murder of Palestinians. The gang members were given one week to surrender to the security services and settle their legal status. Those who failed to do so would be pursued by the security services. That amnesty came to an end on Sunday.

The State Department’s threat was meant to pre-empt Hamas’s hunt for collaborators — and to further harm Israeli interests by eliminating them.

Hamas in a statement said that it “rejects the allegations contained in the US State Department statement and denies, in whole and in detail, the claims directed against it regarding an ‘imminent attack’ or a ‘violation of the ceasefire agreement.’ These false allegations fully align with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the occupation to continue its crimes and organised aggression against our people.”

As the US prepared the ground to justify tearing up the sham of a ceasefire and to resume the relentless slaughter of a people barely catching their breath after two years of non-stop attacks, the Israelis found another pretext.

Moreover, they have refused to move to the next phase of the agreement unless Hamas returns all their dead. In a completely scorched landscape and lacking the necessary specialised equipment — which Israel is refusing to allow into Gaza — the Palestinians have repeatedly stated that locating the bodies is a near-impossible task.

Nevertheless, they are doing their utmost to return all the dead Israelis, nearly all of whom were killed by Israeli bombings. “The resistance committed to what was agreed upon, and handed over all the living captives it had and the bodies it could reach,” Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on October 15. “As for the remaining bodies, they require great efforts and special equipment to search for and extract them, and we are making a great effort to close this file.”

Victims of Israeli bombings on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Israelis have violated the ceasefire agreements in every conceivable way, including killings, withholding aid, and desecrating the bodies of dead Palestinians, among other violations.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas listed all the ways in which the Israelis have violated the terms of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement.

Hamas’s statement on the Israeli violations of the agreement concluded in Sharm El-Sheikh

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas signed the agreement concluded in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 9, 2025, which stipulates the commitment of both parties to all its articles, appendices, and mechanisms, under the sponsorship and guarantee of Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States.

The Hamas movement has adhered to the implementation of the agreement with full, precise, and faithful commitment. Neither the mediators nor the guarantors have presented any evidence or proof that the movement has violated it or obstructed its implementation. Instead, Hamas has worked with all effort and sincerity to apply the agreement in letter and spirit to achieve stability and lift the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip.

In contrast, the Israeli occupation authorities have deliberately violated the agreement since the first day the ceasefire came into effect and have committed numerous serious crimes and violations against civilians. These violations have been documented and presented to the mediators, accompanied by photographs, lists, and conclusive evidence.

These violations are as follows:

First: The killing and targeting of civilians

Occupation forces deliberately targeted and opened fire on civilians in areas where they were permitted to move, leading to the martyrdom of 46 individuals and the injury of 132 citizens with varying wounds up to the time of this statement’s issuance (2:30 pm). Half of the martyrs and injured are children, women, and the elderly. Among the martyrs is the Abu Shaaban family, which was completely annihilated, including seven children and two women.

These deliberate criminal operations represent a continuation of the policy of aggression and terrorism, and an attempt to undermine and foil the agreement.

Second: Occupation forces’ activity exceeding the “Yellow Line” stipulated in the agreement:

Occupation forces continue to impose fire control over a strip extending along the temporary withdrawal line known as the “Yellow Line,” at distances ranging from 600 to 1,500 meters to the south, east, and north of the Gaza Strip, preventing citizens from returning to their homes. This is carried out by firing artillery shells, using quadcopter drones, and shooting from military vehicles and observation cranes. The targeted area covers 45 square kilometers, constituting a flagrant breach of the temporary withdrawal line, with the continued incursion of military vehicles within this strip.

Third: Non-compliance with the humanitarian protocol and banning the entry of numerous food items

The agreement stipulates the entry of humanitarian and food aid in large and sufficient quantities in accordance with the understanding of January 19, 2025. However, the occupation forces have not complied with the terms of the agreement and have taken contrary measures, most notably:

Banning the entry of many essential items such as meat, eggs, chicken, and live livestock. Allowing the entry of very limited quantities of fuel and cooking gas. Only 3 gas trucks and 29 fuel trucks were permitted entry over nine days, whereas the agreement stipulates the entry of 50 fuel trucks daily. This means that what has entered constitutes only 7.1 percent of what was agreed upon. The closure of the Zikim crossing, which facilitates the reception of aid coming from Jordan. Banning the entry of agricultural seeds, fodder, fertilizers, and solar panels necessary for agricultural production.

Fourth: Failure to allow entry of necessary supplies for the restoration and rehabilitation of infrastructure

The agreement provides for the restarting of the power plant, the repair of vital facilities and sewage lines, and the restoration of hospitals. However, the occupation continues to prevent the entry of the necessary supplies for this, including:

Civil defence and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as medical devices and equipment. Materials and supplies for the rehabilitation of communication, road, water, and sanitation networks. Cash liquidity for banks and the failure to replace old paper currency that has become worn out after two years of use. Construction materials necessary for the reconstruction of infrastructure, service facilities, hospitals, and public bakeries.

Fifth: Released detainees

The occupation continues its intransigence and delay in releasing the women and children who remain in detention. To date, the occupation has not complied with providing the movement a precise and comprehensive list of the names and data of the detainees in its prisons, nor the names of the hundreds of martyrs whose bodies it continues to hold. The occupation has not complied with allowing the families of released and deported detainees (from the January 19 and October 9 deals) to leave the West Bank to meet their relatives. Detainees were subjected to systematic beatings, humiliation, and torture. Even those who were released, the occupation continued to humiliate, starve, and beat them until the moment they were handed over to the Red Cross.

Sixth: Desecration of the bodies of martyrs

In a war crime and a crime against humanity, the resistance received the bodies of 150 martyrs. Some had their hands tied and were blindfolded, while others showed signs of hanging or being crushed under the tracks of occupation tanks, confirming that the occupation had executed them while they were prisoners. Furthermore, the identities of most of the bodies are still unknown. The movement demands the expedited entry of DNA testing equipment to identify the martyrs, in addition to the entry of heavy machinery to remove the rubble under which thousands of martyrs still lie. What has occurred is a fully-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity that necessitates international accountability and justice.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, affirms its adherence to the agreement and its implementation with all precision and responsibility. It demands that the mediators and guarantors compel the occupation to respect and implement its clauses in letter and spirit, and to cease all violations and infringements that threaten to undermine it.

The Movement also affirms that it has committed fully, precisely, and faithfully to all articles of the agreement, its appendices, and its implementation mechanisms, out of its concern for achieving stability and lifting the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the occupation continues its threats and repeated daily violations, in a flagrant breach of what was signed.

The Hamas movement holds the occupation authorities fully responsible for any deterioration or collapse of the agreement and calls on the mediators and the international community to intervene urgently to stop these aggressive practices and ensure the implementation of the agreement in a way that achieves security and stability for our Palestinian people.

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Sunday: 26 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447 AH

Corresponding to: October 19, 2025

In a lopsided agreement — whose guarantors are all spineless American vassals — the Palestinians, having given up their only leverage — the Israeli prisoners of war — are in an extremely dangerous predicament, as the accelerated Israeli criminal assault on Sunday has demonstrated.

Share

Unfortunately, paid subscriptions have nearly dried up over the past few months. They are a lifeline, especially after this happened. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee