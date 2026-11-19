Nearly a third of all grave violations against children globally in 2025 were committed by the Israelis against Palestinian children, according to Save the Children’s annual report.

“The scale of harm to children in the occupied Palestinian territory is devastating,” the report said. “Exceptionally high numbers of children have been killed and maimed, there have been frequent attacks on schools and hospitals and widespread denial of humanitarian access.”

Of the 38,967 grave violations against children verified by the United Nations worldwide in 2025, 12,449 were perpetrated by the Israelis in the occupied Palestinian territories, accounting for nearly a third of the global total and representing the highest number recorded in any single territory.

“Looking exclusively at 2025, more than 30 per cent of the total violations against children globally were committed against children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with the killing and maiming of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory amounting to almost 40 per cent of the global total, and incidents of the denial of humanitarian access representing more than 70 per cent of the total global incidents,” the report revealed.

“The killing and maiming of children, the denial of humanitarian access, and attacks on schools and hospitals together account for 99.9% of the occupied Palestinian territory’s cumulative recorded violations. Grave violations are also being committed against Palestinian children in Syria and Lebanon.”

Save the Children highlighted that the barbarism inflicted on Palestinian children by the Israelis is not a new phenomenon but has been a longstanding practice of the Jewish state:

The recent escalation builds on a long history of harm. Earlier increases in the killing and maiming of children occurred in 2014 (4,806 children) and 2018 (2,815 children). 39,349 children have been killed or maimed in the occupied Palestinian territory over the last 20 years. This is higher than in any other conflict in the same period and represents more than one fifth of the children killed and maimed globally since 2005.

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Denial of humanitarian aid

When they are not killing and maiming Palestinian children, the Israelis have also been making the children’s lives miserable by denying them aid. More than 70 percent of all verified incidents of aid denial (5,946 recorded incidents) last year involved Palestinian children, according to the report.

The withholding of aid, which has continued despite the “ceasefire” that went into effect in October 2025, continues to have devastating consequences for children in Gaza. Of the 466 Palestinians killed due to Israeli-engineered famine last year, 157 were children, according to a Gaza Health Ministry report from last month. The ministry also revealed that 1,204,102 children in the besieged enclave are food-insecure.

Furthermore, the Israelis have been preventing the entry of prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs into the Gaza Strip, compounding the problems faced by children with amputations in the devastated territory.

There are around 1,134 people with amputations in Gaza.

Attacks on schools and hospitals

Attacks on schools and hospitals have been a distinctive feature of the ongoing Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip. Of the 2,930 attacks on schools or hospitals recorded in 2025, the occupied Palestinian territory recorded the highest number, with 837 incidents, according to the Save the Children report.

The Israelis have damaged or destroyed more than 97 percent of Gaza’s schools and killed over 20,000 students during the past three years of the ongoing genocide.

The destruction of schools and the overall consequences of the genocide have forced thousands of students to take up work to support their families, while those still pursuing their education are doing so with great difficulty due to the extent of the destruction and the ever-present threat of an Israeli attack.

“The loss of loved ones, repeated displacement, hunger and the loss of access to healthcare and education compound one another, undermining children’s physical health, psychological wellbeing and development,” the report stated. “Our research found significant harm to the mental health of children in Gaza, as bombardment and deprivation erode their sense of safety and the family and community support on which they depend.

“For children, the loss of school means losing friendships, educational prospects, routines and opportunities to imagine a future beyond the conflict. As Amjad, a 13-year-old student from Gaza, told Save the Children: ‘For me, school is not just maths and Arabic. School is life.’”

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