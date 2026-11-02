Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
9hEdited

I'd have to speculate that being a native Gazan physician and having your hands tied while you watch your people die has got to be one of, if not the hardest, profession on earth right now.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
10h

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

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