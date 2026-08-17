Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

As a lifelong educator who witnessed some of my students working ridiculously long hours to fund their education, this story enrages me more than I can say. My students were in college, late teens. But these are just children. It's just another bloody abhorrent reason why Israel should NOT exist.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
2h

God's chosen people over the Devil IsRael. The Antichrist.

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