The weaponisation of food and water by the Israelis during their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip has caused immeasurable suffering among survivors of the genocide. Palestinians in the besieged enclave are enduring “severe deterioration in food security and unprecedented levels of poverty,” according to a new report.

The occupation forces “have deliberately destroyed the industrial and commercial sectors by bombing industrial facilities and commercial establishments, while devastating the agricultural sector through the bulldozing of agricultural land and crops, the destruction of poultry farms and livestock holdings, including cattle, the prevention of fishing, and the destruction of aquaculture projects,” Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights said in a report on Friday.

The Israelis have occupied 67 percent of the Gaza Strip, denying Palestinians access to agricultural land, water resources, and industries located east of the so-called yellow line.

These Israeli moves have made genocide survivors increasingly dependent on community kitchens for their meals. However, the tight Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid, including food supplies, have meant that the vast majority of the population struggles to obtain adequate nutrition.

Food insecurity and rising hunger

As part of their strategy to weaponise food, the Israelis have completely destroyed “87 percent of agricultural land and greenhouses” in the Gaza Strip. There are few sources of protein, if any: “Meat and dairy production have ceased, and the poultry sector has likewise been devastated.”

“Military operations have resulted in the destruction of 8,700 agricultural wells and 9,992 cattle, sheep, and poultry farms, as well as the killing of approximately 69,000 head of livestock,” the report adds.

Having destroyed Gaza’s capacity to produce food for its inhabitants, the Israelis have continued attacking aid convoys and community kitchens to ensure that starvation persists as a weapon of war. On top of this, the Israelis have been regularly killing aid seekers and aid workers. According to Al Mezan, “Approximately 128 aid convoys, 64 distribution centres, and 48 charitable food kitchens have been targeted, resulting in the killing of 2,605 people seeking aid and aid workers.”

This catastrophe has forced Palestinians to “grind animal feed to make bread, drink contaminated water, and go without food for consecutive days so that their children might survive.”

The situation is expected to get even worse, with 1.4 million people “expected to face acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition” in the coming months. An estimated 10 percent of the population are expected to face a genuine risk to their lives due to their inability to meet their nutritional needs.

Malnutrition rates continue to rise; health centres have dealt with cases of “severe wasting among infants and children under five” due to “shortages of infant formula and acute malnutrition among mothers and breastfeeding women, resulting in dozens of documented deaths.”

Share

Extreme poverty

The ongoing Western-backed Israeli savagery has pushed Palestinians into “dire and unprecedented levels of poverty.”

The Israelis have achieved this through the wholesale destruction of the besieged enclave. “Approximately 90 percent of industrial establishments have been partially or completely destroyed, directly resulting in the loss of around 35,000 jobs,” the report reveals.

Damage to around 201,290 buildings has left the vast majority of the inhabitants effectively homeless. Most families have been displaced multiple times and have no protection beyond plastic sheets for tents.

This deplorable state of affairs has forced families to make extremely difficult decisions simply to survive another day. It has also completely upended childhoods, forcing children to bear burdens far beyond their years.

Under these conditions, families have been forced to adopt survival strategies, including reducing the number and size of meals to cope with acute shortages of food and water. Children have increasingly been relied upon to help secure food and other basic necessities. These circumstances have further deepened food insecurity and heightened the risks of neglect, family breakdown, and exposure to violence. They have also contributed to school dropout, as children’s priorities have shifted towards queuing at charitable food kitchens and obtaining water.

Starvation deaths, pregnancy losses

On the occasion of World Food Day, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a press statement on Friday that “malnutrition and starvation rates in the Gaza Strip have reached catastrophic levels.”

It published figures that offer a glimpse of the effect that Israel’s weaponisation of food is having on Palestinians in Gaza:

466 deaths due to malnutrition and starvation, including 156 children.

More than 1.4 million people (67 percent of the population) are expected to face crisis-level food insecurity or worse through the end of 2026.

158,001 cases of acute malnutrition have been recorded among children under five from 2024 through August 2026, including 28,716 severe cases that pose a life-threatening risk.

The mortality rate among children under five rose from 13.6 to 33.4 deaths per 1,000 live births between 2022 and 2025 , while 12.2 percent of children suffer from stunting.

An estimated 74,200 children will require treatment for acute malnutrition by April 2027 .

The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women rose to 61 percent in 2026 , up from 41 percent before the war.

Nearly 4,000 pregnancy losses were recorded in the first half of 2026, more than three times the number recorded during the preceding six months.

One in every three pregnancies is classified as high-risk.

11 percent of older people went an entire day without eating a meal, while 48 percent reduced their own food portions to provide for their families.

Share

‘My children have nothing to eat’

These figures translate into unimaginable suffering for families in Gaza.

The story of a woman identified by Al Mezan only as S.D. gives a brief glimpse of the challenges faced by Palestinians in an easily preventable catastrophe created entirely by the Israelis.

S.D.’s husband was abducted by the Israelis, and she hasn’t heard anything from him since his abduction. A mother of two, she is originally from Beit Lahia and is currently displaced with her children to a school in Nusseirat. She recounted her ordeal:

“While we were being displaced through the Netzarim Corridor, Israeli occupation soldiers took my husband. Since then, I have known nothing about him except that he is detained. From that moment on, I became solely responsible for supporting myself and my children. To be honest, we depend primarily on humanitarian assistance and charitable food kitchens (takayas), which we can barely access. Sometimes months pass without us receiving any assistance.

“There are days when we suffer from hunger and my children have nothing to eat. We have come to depend on the lunch meal distributed by the charitable kitchen, which is the only meal we eat throughout the day and barely enough to sustain us.

“With the beginning of the new school year, I have started worrying about how I will provide suitable clothes for my children when I can barely afford to provide them with a meal. All I wish for is to meet their basic needs. However, with their father absent and no source of income, I have become unable even to provide their most basic necessities.”

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!