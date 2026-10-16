Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Oct 16

Heartbreaking and sadistic. Free Palestine! Let Gaza live!!

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 16

Once again, I must repeat: malnutrition, low protein, suppressed immune response in the face of squalid high-infectious conditions w/ incipient winter weather further stressing immune physiology.

Disastrous recipe. F*ck Zionism. F*ck Israel.

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