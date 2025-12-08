Say what you will about the Israelis, you can bank on them for one thing: they do not modify their behaviour to please anyone, not even their allies. They have not allowed the glare of 24/7 coverage of their ongoing Holocaust in Gaza to temper their genocidal bloodlust. “O, you are disgusted by the sight of dismembered babies and the chopped-off heads of their parents? Here, watch more.”

Now that international troops from allied nations — including those from their greatest ally, the United States — are there to monitor the so-called “ceasefire,” the Israelis are not letting up on their relentless, criminal obsession with spying on and dominating everyone. They are even monitoring the monitoring committee troops, who are meant to lend the imprimatur of international legitimacy to their crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Israeli operatives are conducting widespread surveillance of US forces and allies stationed at a new US base in the country’s south, according to sources briefed on disputes about open and covert recordings of meetings and discussions,” The Guardian reported on Monday.

Israeli surveillance has been so extensive that it riled the US base commander into asking them to stop. “The scale of intelligence gathering at the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) prompted the US commander of the base, Lt Gen Patrick Frank, to summon an Israeli counterpart for a meeting to tell him that ‘recording has to stop here’,” the report added. “Staff and visitors from other countries have also raised concerns about Israel recording inside the CMCC. Some have been told to avoid sharing sensitive information because of the risk it could be collected and exploited.”

The perpetually lying Israelis — who have insisted that they are not committing genocide in Gaza, killing babies, starving Palestinians to death, bombing their hospitals, or poisoning their water wells, despite copious evidence to the contrary — have denied that they are surveilling the members of the CMCC.

“The claim that the IDF is gathering intelligence on its partners in meetings which the IDF is an active participant is absurd,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Another tool of oppression

The CMCC appears gradually to be expanding. In a press release last month, the US Central Command said that “the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) has grown to include representatives from 50 partner nations and international organizations.”

The CMCC operates out of a multistory building in Kiryat Gat, about 12 miles (20 kilometres) from the Gaza fence in southern occupied Palestine. The Israelis and American troops occupy one floor each, while other key allies have offices in the building, The Guardian report reveals. That same building was previously used by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, through which the Israelis and Americans teamed up to concentrate Palestinians around their supposed “aid” distribution centres before spraying them with bullets or firing artillery shells at them. More than 2,600 starving Palestinians were killed at these deadly sites.

The CMCC, which was set up in October, is meant to monitor the so-called “ceasefire” and coordinate the flow of aid into Gaza. It appears to be doing none of this. It has reported no violations of the truce, despite nearly 400 Palestinians being killed by the Israelis since the supposed “ceasefire” came into effect on October 10.

Moreover, the CMCC has been outright lying about the amount of aid entering Gaza. In the aforementioned press release, the CENTCOM said that “24,000 trucks worth of humanitarian aid and commercial goods [have entered] into Gaza the past five weeks” entered into Gaza. That would mean an average inflow of 685 trucks each day over a period of 35 days. Authorities in Gaza have reported that only a mere fraction of the agreed-upon 600 trucks of aid enter on a good day. UN officials have consistently highlighted that the amount of aid remains woefully inadequate, as genocide survivors continue to suffer under miserable conditions.

However, the dire humanitarian situation of Palestinians in Gaza serves as a source of amusement and mockery for the troops of the CMCC.

Consider this bit from The Guardian report that highlights the dehumanisation of a people being subjected to a Holocaust for the past 26 months:

The language of corporate America has arrived with the country’s troops. Palestinians in Gaza are sometimes referred to as “end users”, and blithely insensitive mnemonics are used to help some teams direct their efforts. “Wellness Wednesdays” focused on restoring Gaza’s hospitals, which have come under relentless attack, and schools that have not operated for two years. “Thirsty Thursdays” are for public services, in a place where children have been killed trying to collect water and the lack of sanitation is spreading disease.

The report also reveals a tidbit that is common knowledge: Israelis, not the devastated terrain in Gaza, are the sole cause of the suffering in the besieged enclave. Unless they are lying through their teeth or relying exclusively on Ben-Gvir and Katz’s tweets for news, the CMCC operatives have missed this basic fact.

“Among the US forces deployed to the CMCC were logistics experts experienced in navigating natural disasters or trained to find supply routes through hostile terrain,” the report added. “They arrived keen to boost flows of aid but soon discovered that Israeli controls on goods entering Gaza were a bigger obstacle than engineering challenges. Within weeks, several dozen had left.”

Gaza: An AI-surveilled dystopian hellscape.

The Gaza bonanza for surveillance tech

Israeli outlet +972 Magazine revealed in a report late last month that American surveillance firms Palantir and Dataminr are actively working at the CMCC to surveil and generate targets for airstrikes in Gaza.

“According to a seating chart seen by +972 Magazine, a ‘Maven Field Service Representative’ has been present at the CMCC,” it reported. “Built by the U.S. tech company Palantir, whose logo was visible in presentations given inside the Center, Maven collects and analyses surveillance data taken from warzones to speed-up U.S. military operations, including lethal airstrikes.”

The powerful tool is capable of pilfering information from a variety of devices and helps in easy targeting. “The platform sucks information from satellites, spy planes, drones, intercepted telecommunications, and the internet, and ‘packages it into a common, searchable app for commanders and support groups’,” the report added.

Dataminr is the other surveillance firm active within the CMCC near the Gaza fence. A CIA-funded firm, Dataminr got its start by scouring Twitter’s userbase for “criminal and terrorist activity.” According to the +972 Magazine report, it specialises in surveilling any social media user’s “past digital activity” and in discovering “an individual’s interconnectivity and interactions with others on social media.”

Notably, Dataminr’s tech was deployed by the Los Angeles Police Department to “surveil protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and to flag pro-Palestinian speech online” this March. Chickens always come home to roost.

The report noted that the presence of these surveillance and data-pilfering firms points to a dystopian future for Palestinians in Gaza “with AI-powered surveillance and weapons systems at the center of post-war security architecture.”

An Israeli speciality

In a classic “who watches the watchmen” scenario, the CMCC staff themselves are being surveilled by the Israelis.

Illegal surveillance is an Israeli speciality. Not long ago, an Israeli rabbi was emboldened enough to publicly threaten Donald Trump with the leaking of Epstein files.

A 2014 book revealed that during a 1998 meeting Netanyahu attempted to blackmail then-US President Clinton with tapes of his explicit conversations with Lewinsky.

“Israel attempted to use tapes of former US president Bill Clinton’s steamy conversations with intern Monica Lewinsky to leverage the release of Jonathan Pollard, a new book on the Clinton family’s political enterprises has claimed,” The Times of Israel reported back then. “In the book, titled ‘Clinton Inc: The Audacious Rebuilding of a Political Machine,’ author Daniel Halper relies on on-the-record interviews with former officials together with a close analysis of documents termed ‘the Monica Files’ to paint a salacious – and uncomplimentary – picture of one of the most prominent political families in the United States.”

For a rogue entity that resembles a mafia more than a state, Israel has had no qualms in blackmailing American presidents. Surely, the considerably lowly staffers at the CMCC stand no chance of evading the Israeli dragnet.

The ultimate victims

The Israelis have a long history of extensively surveilling Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and in the occupied 1948 territories. In a 2014 report, The Guardian revealed that the all-encompassing surveillance went far beyond security-related matters and included the pilfering of personal and political information.

“[O]n a personal level, there is no respect for Palestinian privacy,” one former operative of the occupation forces’ Unit 8200, which specialises in surveillance, told the British paper.

“All Palestinians are exposed to non-stop monitoring without any legal protection,” the operative added. “The notion of rights for Palestinians does not exist at all. Not even as an idea to be disregarded.”

The Israelis use the data they gather on Palestinians to extort them or to turn them into collaborators: “Any information that might enable extortion of an individual is considered relevant information. Whether said individual is of a certain sexual orientation, cheating on his wife, or in need of treatment in Israel or the West Bank – he is a target for blackmail.”

Any individual vulnerability is an Israeli goldmine to exploit. “If anyone interests us, we’d collect information on his or her economic situation and mental state,” the former operative revealed. “Then we would plan how we can perform an operation around this individual, in order to turn them into a collaborator or something of the sort.”

Israelis surveil everyone in Palestine.

This extensive surveillance dragnet went into overdrive with the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza on October 7. The terrorist Israeli military deployed AI tools such as Lavender and Where’s Daddy? to indiscriminately target Palestinians and to kill entire families in single strikes.

Through Lavender, Palestinians in Gaza could be killed simply for “being in a WhatsApp group with a known militant, changing cell phone every few months, and changing addresses frequently.” Where’s Daddy? was “used specifically to track the targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they had entered their family’s residences,” without regard for who else was in those residences.

This indiscriminate targeting and wanton disregard for international law has meant that the Israelis have wiped more than 2,200 families out of existence.

While Palestinians have always served as a testing ground for the Israelis, their weapons are increasingly finding their way into Western states, making civilians in allied countries such as the United States targets of Israeli tech, just like Palestinians. As top American leaders would attest, and as the staffers at the CMCC are finding out, not even military personnel are safe from the Israeli surveillance dragnet.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the fate of Palestinians will ultimately be the fate of everyone not in on the Israeli scheme of complete domination.

