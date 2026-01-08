Israelis killed 11-year-old Hamsa Husu on Thursday.

The Israelis killed two Palestinians in an airstrike on a home in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, they shot and killed an 11-year-old girl, Hamsa Husu, in western Jabalia, northern Gaza. That evening, they killed at least five people, including children, after bombing a tent in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. The Israelis have killed nine people and injured dozens more across all their attacks over the past 24 hours, according to the Civil Defence in Gaza.

These deaths push the total number of Palestinians the Israelis have killed in Gaza since the start of the “ceasefire” on October 10 last year above 430. That is an average of nearly five fatalities every day since the “ceasefire.”

As Trump triumphantly proclaimed “the historic dawn of a new Middle East” while promoting his peace farce, the Israelis knew they could continue their barbarism under reduced media scrutiny, with the “ceasefire” charade lulling people into believing that Gaza’s genocide survivors could rebuild their shattered lives after two years of a live-streamed Holocaust.

Nothing could be further from the truth. There is no ceasefire in Gaza except on paper and in Israeli and American narratives.

The Israelis began violating the truce from the very first day. There have also been days when they have returned to the full-scale savagery of earlier periods, for example when they slaughtered more than 100 people overnight in late October. While one-day fatality counts have not been that high in the days since, killings have remained the one constant in Gaza.

And the killings are only escalating. Multiple violations were recorded on Thursday alone:

In Khan Yunis, an Israeli suicide drone targeted a tent on Street 5 in the Mawasi area, where five martyrs ascended, including young children from the Al-Abadleh family.

Additional drone strikes near Bani Suheila and Sheikh Nasser claimed more lives as fires ravaged nearby shelters.

Northern Gaza faced renewed aggression as a strike on Abu Hussein School in Jabalia martyred one civilian:

Three people were injured in an Israeli attack on the Khalifa School in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

Northwest Gaza City was subjected to intense strikes near Al-Mashtal Hotel:

To the south, Israeli naval vessels opened heavy fire on the Rafah coast, while artillery shelling hit eastern Bureij.

New strikes targeted Khan Yunis and Beit Lahiya.

Israeli bombings in Gaza City on Thursday, January 8.

Share

Aside from direct killings, the Israelis have also weaponised winter in Gaza. Several infants have frozen to death as a result of inadequate shelter and a lack of warm clothing and nutritious food. They have kept a tight leash on what enters the enclave, thereby depriving residents of much-needed shelter, mobile homes, and equipment to clear rubble and rebuild their lives. Food remains scarce, hospitals are running out of medicines and other supplies, and sewage overflows as a result of the completely decimated infrastructure over the past 27 months of unbridled Western-backed carnage.

In the 90 days since it came into effect, there have been more than 1,000 recorded violations of the truce terms, reducing it to a meaningless farce.

Now the Israelis appear to be accelerating bombings across the Gaza Strip again. Rather predictably, none of the supposed guarantors of the “ceasefire” are holding them to account for their brazen criminality.

However, as events escalate across the world — including the bombing of Caracas that killed dozens and culminated in the abduction of Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores in Venezuela; the cold-blooded murder of a 37-year-old woman by ICE agents (who are trained by Israelis); the Saudi expulsion of Israeli-UAE-backed secessionists in southern Yemen; Israeli shenanigans in Somalia; the UAE-backed genocide in Sudan; and the escalating protests in Iran, which Mike Pompeo has openly claimed are being orchestrated by the Mossad and which appear to be a prelude to another Israeli-American attack on Iran — the focus has moved almost entirely away from Gaza, where besieged Palestinians continue to be killed non-stop.

The supposed “ceasefire” has been nothing short of manna from heaven for the Israelis. They now get to kill Palestinians, demolish infrastructure and homes in the nearly 60 percent of the Gaza Strip that they occupy, and continue the blockade, all without the prospect of retaliation from Palestinians and without the bad PR that their genocide was generating before the “ceasefire” charade.

Palestinians are now being killed and their lands continue to be usurped by the Jewish invaders without so much as a token mention — just as it had been for them since the 1880s, before the Flood finally brought them into focus. This sends an obscene message: Palestinians will be granted even cursory attention only when they film their own incineration after the blasts of thousand-pound bombs multiple times in a day. About five dead Palestinians is just another day.

Share

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee