In a bid to destroy the social cohesion of Palestinian society in Gaza, the Israelis have been flooding the besieged enclave with copious narcotics while depriving genocide survivors of life-saving medicines and nutritious food as they struggle for survival, a new report has revealed.

“Since a ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has continued to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Quds News Network reported on Tuesday. “At the same time, drugs have entered the besieged enclave through aid-linked routes and Israeli-controlled airspace.”

According to the authorities in Gaza, the Israelis are sending “at least six commercial trucks each day” loaded with illicit drugs in coordination with the traitorous local gangs and individuals whom they support and fund. “Smugglers hide narcotics inside canned food and packaged goods,” the report revealed.

“Israeli forces now drop boxes of drugs inside the so-called ‘yellow line,’ an area under Israeli military control,” the QNN report added, explaining the modus operandi of drug running in the devastated enclave. “Local dealer networks collect and distribute the drugs with protection from Israeli-armed gangs. The Israeli military presence in the area prevents Palestinian police from intervening.”

A Gaza Interior Ministry official told the outlet that the authorities had seized a wide range of narcotics. “These include pills, cannabis resin, chemical drugs, and hallucinogenic substances that can cause severe addiction and death,” the report added. “Some of the drugs target the nervous system and carry lethal side effects.”

The Israelis have been sending illicit drugs into Gaza throughout the genocide, according to Palestinian officials and local media reports. In June, the Gaza Media Office said that oxycodone pills were found inside flour bags that starving Palestinians had received from the murderous “aid” distribution centres run by American mercenaries in the Strip. “It is possible that these pills were deliberately ground or dissolved inside the flour itself, which constitutes a direct assault on public health,” the office warned at the time.

It went on to add that flooding the enclave with illicit narcotics was a “soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians.”

Oxycodone pills found inside flour bags in Gaza.

While Israel floods Gaza with destructive narcotics, it has continued to prevent the agreed-upon 600 daily aid trucks from entering the enclave. On December 30, the Gaza Media Office said that the Israelis had allowed only a fraction of the aid in the 80 days since the “ceasefire” came into effect on October 10:

Only 19,764 trucks out of the agreed 48,000 have entered Gaza (42 percent of the commitment).

Only 425 fuel trucks out of 4,000 have been allowed (10 percent of the commitment).

Continued closure of crossings and the ban on shelter materials (tents and caravans) have left 1.5 million displaced people exposed to the chilling winter and rains.

Furthermore, the lack of relief materials and specialised equipment — which are needed to clear rubble and safely bring down bombed-out buildings — has led to the collapse of 49 previously damaged buildings, killing 20 civilians.

Aside from illicit drugs, the Israelis have been generously flooding the enclave with junk food that meets no nutritional requirements for a population that has struggled to eat properly for more than two years. “Store shelves are filled with imported biscuits, chocolate boxes, instant coffee jars, and potato chip cans,” Anadolu Agency reported last month. “However, behind these shelves stacked with non-essential consumer goods lies a suffocating humanitarian crisis deliberately engineered by Israel to starve Palestinians.”

“I haven’t found eggs, chicken, or cheese since food supplies started entering the Gaza Strip,” Aya Abu Qamar, a mother of three from Gaza City, told Anadolu. “All I see are chocolate, snacks, and instant coffee. These aren’t our daily needs. We’re looking for something to keep our children alive.”

“Essential items like flour, cooking oil, eggs, meat, and chicken are rare or almost unavailable,” a Palestinian shopper told the outlet.

Palestinians in Gaza have documented the brazen Israeli depravity, which, as one merchant put it, is merely meant “to show the world that Gaza is shopping, while in truth, the people are starving.”

Life-saving medicines are also in extremely short supply, with the medical infrastructure has been left teetering on the brink following a concerted Israeli effort to destroy hospitals and kill or abduct doctors. Earlier this month, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Gaza’s largest medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital, warned that about 55 percent of medicines are currently unavailable in the Gaza Strip, deepening the ongoing health crisis and especially putting children at risk.

During its barbaric assault on Gaza, which began 27 months ago and has killed hundreds of thousands of people, the Israelis have deployed every means at their disposal to kill and maim Palestinians with the aim of completely exterminating them or permanently displacing them into other states.

They have dropped more than 70,000 tonnes of bombs, sniped unsuspecting civilians, completely blocked aid from entering the enclave for several months — leading to famine — gunned down starving Palestinians searching for food at “aid” distribution sites after the lifting of the complete siege, weaponised cold weather by preventing clothes and shelter from entering the Strip, funded and supported traitors in killing their own people, and now, under the garb of a non-existent ceasefire, they are trying to destroy the social cohesion of the devastated enclave by flooding it with narcotics.

In other words, the Israelis have left no stone unturned in the fulfilment of their inhumane design in the Gaza Strip.

“By flooding Gaza with drugs, Israel aims to dismantle the enclave’s security and justice structures,” the QNN report added. “The result is rising disorder, internal disputes, and social breakdown.”

