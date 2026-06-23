Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
13hEdited

The image of Kushner stopped me cold. Vulture, vampire. Not a man, but a thing feeding off flesh, vital or devitalized. So appropriate that he's married to a Trump. A sociological fiasco.

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
14h

Where is the great United Nations? Why do they say and do, nothing? Why is zionist israel still allowed into the UN? Why has no peacekeeping army been sent to Palestine?

‘United Nations’ is a misnomer, to say the least. If the organisation is to continue at all, its headquarters should be moved to a neutral country, away from the warmongering usa/israel. There should be no power of veto for anyone, and all countries should have equal voting rights. Only in this way can there ever be justice.

The only threats to world peace come from the usa/israel - both of who are despicable and grossly immoral. Both should be shunned by the rest of the world as the evil, inhumane, pariahs they are. If every other country on the planet refused to have anything to do with them, they might actually start to realise how precarious and untenable their position could become.

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