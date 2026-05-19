Land-hungry Israelis have occupied more than 1,000 square kilometres of Arab territory since October 7, a new report by the Financial Times has revealed. The Israeli occupation extends across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Across the three territories combined, they have taken “control of land equivalent to roughly 5 per cent of Israel’s 1949 borders.”

More than half of the 1,000 square km that the Israelis have seized since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation of the Palestinian resistance is in Lebanon, where Hezbollah fighters continue to mount fierce resistance to Israeli designs on their land. In Gaza, the Israelis had occupied roughly 50 percent of the territory by the time the “ceasefire” was announced last October. However, using the truce as a shield, the Israelis have now usurped 60 percent of Palestinian land. Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria in December 2024, the Israelis have been treating southern Syria as their veritable backyard, setting up multiple permanent posts and declaring that they will not leave the strategic locations they have occupied.

According to the FT report, the Israelis have been secretive about their occupation in Syria. “[U]nlike in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel has issued maps, in Syria, neither Israeli nor Syrian officials have been explicit about where the troops are located,” the report added. “In each of the three territories, Israeli forces also exert control over additional stretches of land by air strikes, artillery fire, raids and detentions.”

In Syria, the Israeli occupation extends across roughly 233 square km of Syrian territory: “The FT calculated Israel’s ongoing military presence by mapping confirmed IDF bases in the area. The area covers approximately 233 sq km, from the strategic high ground of Mount Hermon in the north to an abandoned Syrian army base at Maariyah more than 70km to the south.”

Extremist Jews in Israel have carried out incursions into Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria to establish a presence there. Settler groups have repeatedly entered the Gaza Strip to plant Israeli flags, erect makeshift outposts, and advocate for the permanent resettlement of the enclave. Making it a family affair, the settlers treat the occupied territories as picnic spots. “In the evening, several dozen men, women, young children and babies belonging to one of the group’s settlement cadres gathered around a large Israeli flag, in a photo published by the Nachala movement,” The Times of Israel reported last December on one such incursion.

Last November, extremist settler groups were advertising land sale in southern Lebanon. “Annotated maps shared by the settler group have been shared on various websites and social media platforms seen by The New Arab, and show areas including the west Beqaa, Hasbaya, Chebaa farms, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun labelled with Hebrew names,” The New Arab reported at the time. “The map states that each plot of land will be priced at around 300,000 Shekels, or $80,000.”

Israeli squatters in Syria.

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Last month, extremist Jews encroached upon Syrian territory, demanding that their government approve settlements in the Arab state. “The activists who entered Syria said they barricaded themselves in a building on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Hader, declaring they would stay there until the Israeli government approves settlements in that country,” the Times of Israel reported on April 22. “The group calls itself the Bashan Pioneers, a reference to the biblical name of an area that spans parts of present-day Jordan and Syria.”

In the FT report, one Arab diplomat naively described the attempted occupation of sovereign territory a “minority position” in Israeli society — the vast majority of which is genocidal to the core. The diplomat, however, acknowledged that yesterday’s extreme positions are today’s norm in Israel.

“Of course [the push to establish settlements in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria] is an extreme and minority position,” the FT quoted an Arab diplomat as saying. “But what Israel is doing now in the West Bank — 20 years ago we would have thought that was an extreme and minority [position]. This shows the trajectory of this society.”

Netanyahu has admitted that he is waging a “spiritual war” in pursuit of the fulfilment of Greater Israel — a genocidal Jewish supremacist project that, if fulfilled, will devour vast swathes of Arab land, extending all the way into Saudi Arabia and parts of southern Turkey.

It would be foolish to see the ever-expanding Israeli occupation separately from the Greater Israel project.

If the Israelis are not stopped by force, there is no telling how far this project will expand. The logic underpinning the Jewish state has always been rooted in expansion, dispossession, and permanent military domination over the indigenous peoples of the region. What is unfolding today in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria is not an aberration born out of the events of October 7 but the continuation of a genocidal project that has steadily advanced for decades under the protection of Western powers.

A state driven by messianic ultranationalism and sustained by impunity will not restrain itself voluntarily. Whether the international community chooses to confront this reality or continue enabling it will determine not only the fate of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria but also that of humanity as a whole.

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