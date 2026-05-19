Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
8h

Everything about zionism is repulsive. Everything.

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Chico's avatar
Chico
8h

The fake 'state' called 'izrael' will not survive for long. A pariah to all other nations, except the colonial fascist tribes, it cannot live in perpetual isolation, and with constant Genocide as national purpose and content. It is so well hated by billions of people around the globe, that this hostile energy will come to fruition soon. They lie and lie about their biblical rights, even though Zionists are atheists, but they use religion as a cover story to fog the criminal nature of the murdering mafia.

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