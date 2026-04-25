Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
12h

I am extremely unimpressed with the collective world's response to the new Holocaust being carried out by Israel. Virtually no action at all--absolutely shameful. The governments of the world have all these sadistic murders and rapes on their hands. May they never be forgiven.

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
12h

Disgusting.

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