Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

No innocents. Where? In Israel, obviously. They're all complicit. Even the few liberal ones, really, if they still live there and tolerate that society.

I am lately overcome with a heavy feeling in my body & mind with the realization of the extent of infestation of Zionism in the world, especially the US.

Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3h

But somehow the "international community" priority is that....Iran...is the country with a "human rights violating regime" that must be removed

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture