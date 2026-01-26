The Israelis have killed every single member of at least 2,700 families during the course of their ongoing genocide in Gaza, which started in October 2023.

“More than 2,700 families were completely erased, with a total of more than 8,000 deaths,” Ismail al-Thwabta, the head of the media office in Gaza, told Al Jazeera. “About 40,000 families were targeted, which means more than four deaths in each family.”

A staggering 6,000 families have been left with just one survivor.

Israeli leadership has consistently maintained that it sees every Palestinian as a terrorist and that they must be killed. “It is an entire nation out there that is responsible,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared within the first week of the start of the genocide on October 7. “It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true.”

This view has been pervasive in Israeli society, where poll after poll after poll has consistently shown that a vast majority of Israeli Jews hold the belief that “there are no innocents in Gaza.” In May 2025, eight in ten Israelis supported the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land. In August 2025, 79 percent of Israeli Jews said that they were not “troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

Herzog’s prevarications and the genocidal bloodlust of Israeli Jews do not elide the fact that about half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million on October 7 comprised children. But the Israelis were clear from the very first day that they intended either to kill or to chase away all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in order to convert it into a Jews-only enclave.

To that end, they unleashed every modern weapon at their disposal — barring nukes — and have achieved levels of destruction not seen in recent history. They have used AI tools to target supposed resistance personnel specifically when they were with their families, ensuring that entire families were erased in the process.

“According to six Israeli intelligence officers, the military used an AI machine nicknamed ‘Lavender’ to generate tens of thousands of ‘human targets’ for assassination on the grounds that they are allegedly part of the armed wings of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Israeli outlet +972 reported in 2024. “These outputs were then fed into an automated tracking system known as ‘Where’s Daddy?’ enabling the army to kill each one inside their home, along with their whole family and often many of their neighbors.”

Since the Israelis have a tendency to label nearly everyone they kill as a Hamas member, including journalists, doctors, and teachers, they have eliminated a staggering number of civilians over the past 27 months. An Israeli outlet revealed last year that more than 83 percent of those killed in Gaza were civilians.

However, even the 83 percent civilian fatality figure is most likely a vast underestimate. Basing its report on field documentation, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in December 2023 revealed that “at least nine out of 10 Palestinian deaths resulting from Israeli attacks are in fact civilian deaths.”

This gratuitous killing has devastated the Gaza Strip, totally upending life in the besieged enclave and reducing the genocide survivors to a life of penury, excruciating suffering, and a daily struggle for survival.

The genocide survivors have had no time to grieve their overwhelming losses, as they have had to struggle for the most basic necessities amidst bombings and sniper fire that have still not stopped despite the supposed “ceasefire” that came into effect on October 10 last year.

The sheer numbers during this genocide lay bare the barbarism that has been unleashed upon the people of Gaza over the past 27 months: an estimated hundreds of thousands killed, about 10,000 still buried in the rubble of their homes, more than 20,000 students slaughtered, over 1,700 medical personnel killed, 90 percent of all infrastructure erased, every single one of the enclave’s 38 hospitals attacked several times, putting two-thirds of them out of service, and nearly all schools and universities destroyed.

Even in this sea of gratuitous violence and unhinged savagery it is still hard to fathom that more than 2,700 surnames have no living bearers. They have all been erased with the mere push of buttons that have unleashed countless infernos over the past 27 months. It is a scale of destruction that defies articulation, defies belief. And it still continues unabated.

