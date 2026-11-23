Israel’s years-long genocidal assault on the Palestinians has turned the Gaza Strip into a “toxic wasteland,” where the air, water, food, and soil have been severely contaminated, with these contaminants set to persist for years, and in some cases for decades.

Israel’s relentless use of incendiary weapons, banned munitions, and some of the most powerful non-nuclear bombs ever created against Gaza’s pre-genocide population of 2.3 million Palestinians has contaminated a staggering 99 percent of the enclave, according to a report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

“The scale, intensity and widespread nature of the destruction have fundamentally altered Gaza’s environment,” the report reveals.

“Hazardous contaminants have been released into the soil, water and air from munitions, destroyed buildings and infrastructure, fires, damaged industrial facilities and collapsed environmental systems. These contaminants will have profound and lasting consequences for the health of the entire population and the environmental resources upon which their lives depend.”

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Annihilation of Gaza

Over the past three years of their ongoing campaign of annihilation in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have reduced the enclave to “61 million tonnes of debris, about 29 tonnes of debris for every person in Gaza, much of it containing pulverized building materials, asbestos and other hazardous substances.”

The report highlighted that, simultaneously with the aerial bombardments, the Israelis used “decommissioned armoured personnel carriers packed with one to three tonnes of explosives, remotely detonated to demolish structures.” This barbaric tactic has contributed significantly to the devastation of infrastructure and the collapse of Gaza’s environmental systems.

The report contextualised the scale of destruction in Gaza by comparing it with that of similarly barbaric assaults carried out during recent wars instigated by the Israelis:

The estimated debris in Gaza is approximately eight times the 7.65 million tonnes estimated in Mosul, Iraq following the 2017 conflict, and approximately three times the 20.3 million tonnes generated in Aleppo and Homs combined during the Syrian conflict.

By early 2026, the Israelis had dropped the equivalent of “approximately 13 Hiroshima-sized nuclear bombs” on Gaza’s 2.3 million people, about half of them children.

The extent of debris in the enclave is astounding:

The scale of debris clearance alone, estimated to require more than 2.1 million dump-truck loads, travelling the equivalent of 736 times the Earth’s circumference, means that exposure to contaminated dust and hazardous materials is likely to continue for years, if not decades.

Additionally, unexploded ordnance is another hazard that dots the Gazan landscape:

[A] significant proportion of munitions will have failed to detonate on impact, leaving unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) embedded within rubble, soil, damaged infrastructure and agricultural land. Beyond their immediate blast hazard, these residual explosives represent a longer-term pollution source as corroding casings continue to leach energetic compounds and metals into surrounding soils and groundwater over time.

Water contamination

The ongoing Israeli savagery in Gaza has decimated its water supply. “Around 85% of Gaza’s water infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, reducing the water available to the population to just 16% of preconflict quantities in June 2024,” the report reveals.

Despite emergency repairs and humanitarian intervention, water availability had increased to only about two in five residents (39 percent) by April 2026.

The report found faecal matter in Gaza’s water at nearly 10 times the proportion reported in 2021.

The Israelis have weaponised thirst in their genocide. To achieve this, they have embarked on a destruction spree that has obliterated Gaza’s water infrastructure:

Of the 346 municipal wells that existed before October 2023, only 161 remained operational by April 2026. Desalination capacity has also been severely constrained. Only 39 of 139 municipal brackish water desalination plants and two of the three seawater desalination plants were operational by April 2026. Israel’s destruction of water reservoirs across Gaza has eliminated one of the few remaining buffers against supply disruption. Of the 61 reservoirs that existed prior to October 2023, only nine remained operational by April 2026, reducing total storage capacity from 143,800m3 to just 38,600m3, sufficient to supply Gaza’s 2.1 million people for only a single day with 18 litres per capita.

Assault on food security

Before the genocide, Gaza had “high-value crop cultivation including vegetables, citrus fruit, olives and greenhouse-based horticulture, which contributed to sustaining local food availability and livelihoods.”

Gaza’s farms supplied about 95 percent of the fresh vegetables consumed by its residents.

The Israelis have set out to scorch Gaza’s farmland completely since October 2023:

By late 2025, satellite-based assessments indicate that over 87% of cropland had been damaged, with destruction affecting crops, greenhouses and irrigation infrastructure, effectively collapsing local food production systems.

The Israelis have also carried out one of their favourite activities in occupied Palestine since they first set their unholy foot on the holy lands in the late 19th century: uprooting olive trees.

By October 2024, OCHA reported that more than one million olive trees had been uprooted.

The destruction carried out by the Israelis is so extensive that only 3 percent of Gaza’s total cropland is accessible and undamaged. They have damaged 7,200 greenhouses and destroyed facilities that preserved and distributed Palestinian seeds.

Cruelty against animals

The Israeli war against Palestinians’ food security has extended to stunning cruelty against animals.

“Roughly 95% of cattle have been lost, along with significant reductions in sheep and goat populations, while poultry production has almost entirely collapsed,” the report notes. “The destruction of animal shelters, feed supplies and veterinary services has worsened these losses. The destruction of livestock systems represents the breakdown of nutrient cycles, livelihoods and local food system resilience.”

Furthermore, the near-total contamination in Gaza is as much of a threat to its animals as it is to humans and will ultimately affect the human food chain.

For the livestock that have survived, contamination exposure mirrors that of the human population. Animals are exposed through contaminated water, contact with polluted soils and debris, and, where locally produced forage is used, through contaminated feed sources. These contaminants may accumulate in animal tissues and re-enter the human food chain through meat, milk and other animal products.

Fisheries, which were another source of food for residents of Gaza, have also been gravely affected by the ongoing Israeli genocide.

“Before Israel’s military assault, Gaza’s fisheries produced approximately 4,660 tonnes of fish annually, with a further 750 tonnes from aquaculture,” the report said.

The reality, however, is now starkly different:

The average daily catch between October 2023 and April 2024 fell to just 7.3% of 2022 levels, a 92.7% reduction, leaving fish largely unavailable as a local source of protein and other essential nutrients.

Collapse of economic systems

The Israeli assault over the past three years has completely decimated Gaza’s economy and made the vast majority of its residents jobless. “Gaza’s economy has now contracted by more than 80%, while unemployment has risen to approximately 80% of the labour force,” said the report.

Having reduced the Gaza Strip to a toxic wasteland, the Israelis have left Palestinians searching for work in the enclave with no choice but to wade through a completely scorched landscape that is likely to cause them immense harm.

“For many civilians, earning a living now requires working amid contaminated debris, damaged infrastructure, polluted land and unexploded ordnance,” the report added.

This is already causing new patterns of illness among Palestinians in the enclave:

Clinicians and researchers have identified a distinct respiratory illness pattern, associated with the toxic air conditions generated by Israel’s military assault, which they have termed ‘siege pollution exposure respiratory syndrome’; this is particularly concerning for children given their physiological vulnerability and higher relative inhalation rates.

In this dystopian hellscape, all roads lead to death: “The near-total collapse of Gaza’s healthcare systems means that acute health risks associated with environmental contamination that might otherwise be mitigated or managed are more likely to progress to severe morbidity or death.”

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