Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Ludwig W's avatar
Ludwig W
Oct 5

It really is the sickest of societies in recorded history.

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
Oct 5

This is a catastrophe. How can mankind treat each other this way? The world has gone insane! The Israelis and the American military have gone insane. Where are the people in charge who are supposed to stop this? Humanitarian Courts seem to have no teeth to actually do anything but call them out. I'm disgusted.

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