Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Laurent A. Lambert's avatar
Laurent A. Lambert
8h

Who could deny the Israeli genocidal intent when they have repeatedly “attacked all 38 of Gaza’s hospitals several times over the past three years of their genocidal assault on the besieged enclave, putting about half of them out of service”?

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Paula's avatar
Paula
8h

If only the region would recognize its power and potential should they find a way to unite against the western death cult that divides them.

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