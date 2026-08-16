Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12h

Think about how difficult it is for single mothers/providers to get by in a society with resources and support. Then recognize how excruciatingly hard it must be for these widows in a resource-poor milieu under constant assault by Israeli parasite criminal monsters.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
12h

Oh my goodness! As a widow here in the States, my heart just broke again reading this.

Life changes when you lose your other half and mostly to the bad, even here. I lost my sweetheart and had to take on life with our two younger children. But it was here, not in the hell on earth that these dear sweet women must endure! 💔

I CANNOT fathom, don't want to imagine that there! 😭😭😭😭

And yes, I knew there were widows (and widowers and orphans) there, but this really opemed my eyes.

Thank you, PWBF! 💐

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