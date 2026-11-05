Throughout October, the Israelis permitted only 209 medical evacuations from the Gaza Strip, even as more than 21,000 patients and wounded people await evacuation for treatment abroad.

Having decimated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, the Israelis have left those with chronic conditions and severe war wounds without access to adequate treatment within the besieged enclave. Yet they have continued to severely restrict medical evacuations, despite recommendations that these patients receive treatment abroad.

“During October, only 209 patients and injured people were able to leave Gaza for treatment abroad, with evacuations taking place on just seven of the 17 days, owing to severe Israeli restrictions that have left thousands of critical patients awaiting evacuation,” the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These figures are wholly disproportionate to the scale of the health catastrophe in the Strip and represent deliberate delays that directly endanger the lives of thousands awaiting evacuation,” it added. “The irregular opening of the crossings and delays in issuing approvals turn the medical evacuation process into a race against time, during which patients in critical condition lose their chance of survival.”

Over the past three years, the Israelis have attacked all 38 of Gaza’s hospitals multiple times. Even after the “ceasefire,” they have prevented the hospitals from being reconstructed, thereby creating catastrophic conditions for residents in need of medical care.

They also continue to prevent medicines and other medical supplies from entering the Strip. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that 42 percent of essential medicines and 50 percent of medical supplies were completely out of stock in the besieged enclave.

At a time when adequate medical care is virtually impossible to obtain in Gaza, the Israelis have used the crossings as another means of punishing Palestinians. They have regularly shut them down, denying patients access to critical care. Even when the crossings have been open, the Israelis have subjected Palestinians to “degrading and humiliating treatment.”

“The crossing has ceased to function merely as a civilian passage and has instead been turned into a systematic tool of repression and collective humiliation,” Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights reported in August.

“I travelled for treatment in March 2024 and returned to the Gaza Strip after completing my treatment in early July 2026, accompanied by three of my children,” one woman testified.

“The journey was extremely difficult. I had four bags, one for each of us, as each child was permitted to have one bag. However, during the inspection, more than half of our belongings were confiscated, including the children’s toys, some medicines and clothing, which they threw onto the ground. We spent a long time collecting some of our belongings from the ground, including some of the medication I needed for my treatment. I spoke to them repeatedly and pleaded with them to return some of the confiscated medicines and supplies, but to no avail.”

In a report last month, the health ministry revealed that more than 21,000 patients, including 5,893 children, were awaiting medical evacuation for treatment abroad. These include 4,800 cancer patients and more than 2,200 emergency cases.

It added that 2,027 patients, including 264 children, had died while awaiting evacuations.

At the current pace, evacuating the patients currently awaiting treatment alone would take approximately four years.

Meanwhile, new patients are being added to the list daily as the Israelis continue to bomb Palestinians with alarming regularity. In October alone, they killed 143 Palestinians and wounded 674 others.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Gaza Ministry of Health appealed for serious pressure to be brought to bear on the Israelis to lift the restrictions and compel them to keep the crossings permanently and regularly open for the evacuation of patients and wounded people.

Judging by the impact of similar appeals during the past three years of the ongoing genocide, however, this latest call to action is unlikely to make any difference to the Israelis, as Palestinians continue to suffer and die without medical care in the devastated Gaza Strip.

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