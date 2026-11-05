Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Howard Huntoon's avatar
Howard Huntoon
13h

Only terrorists deliberately leave their prey at the side of the road to watch them die.

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Shelagh D's avatar
Shelagh D
13h

Death and suffering is the only goal of the Izraelis!

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