Israel continues to tighten its chokehold on Palestinians in the West Bank. Over the first two days of March, the Israelis abducted at least 85 Palestinians, including women and children, across various West Bank governorates. These accelerated kidnapping campaigns are part of Israel’s stated policy to make life difficult for Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The arrests were distributed across most West Bank governorates, coinciding with the occupation’s announcement of an increase in arrests during the month of Ramadan, bringing the total to approximately 200 since its beginning,” the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reported on Tuesday.

“The occupation forces continue to pursue escalatory policies during raids and arrests, most notably the policy of ‘field investigation’, which has become the most prominent practice across West Bank governorates without exception,” the report added. “This policy includes breaking into homes, forcing families out, and carrying out intimidation, vandalism, and destruction inside them before any subsequent arrest or detention.”

The society highlighted that the occupation has been targeting children especially in its kidnapping campaigns. It noted “the recent escalation in the arrest of children, with arrests increasingly targeting minors as part of a systematic policy aimed at various age groups.”

Escalating executions

Violence against Palestinians by squatters — who invariably operate under the protection of the Israeli authorities — has also continued to escalate. Two brothers were executed in cold blood, and several others were injured by Jewish squatters in the village of Qaryout, southeast of Nablus, on Monday.

Squatters intruded on lands belonging to Palestinian farmers, and when they were confronted by the owners of the land, they became violent, shooting two brothers to death and injuring several others, including one child.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) described the sequence of events as follows:

According to information gathered by PCHR and eyewitness accounts, at around 12:00 on Monday, 02 March 2026, four settlers, including the guard of Shilo settlement established on the lands of Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus, headed towards Taha Mount, south of the village, accompanied by an excavator. The excavator began working on a plot of land belonging to Nour Freiz ‘Azem. When several Palestinian residents approached to see what the settlers were doing, the settlement’s guard and another settler with a gun advanced towards them and attempted to arrest Nabil Jamil Abu Morah, a resident of the area. His sons—Mohammed, Fahim, and Jamil—intervened to prevent his arrest. The settlement’s guard then opened fire to intimidate the residents, threatened them and photographed them with his mobile phone. Around five minutes later, the guard returned with more than 50 settlers, who began throwing stones at Mohammed Nabil Abu Morah (52) and damaging his property. Mohammed and his brothers, supported by their neighbors, confronted the settlers by throwing stones in response. The settlement’s guard and another settler took cover behind an olive tree about 20 meters away and opened fire at Mohammed, shooting him in the head. His brother Fahim (48) was also shot in the pelvis. Their brother Jamil attempted to evacuate them with the assistance of neighbors and placed them in a civilian vehicle to transport them to Qablan Clinic. During the continued settlers’ attack, Jamil was struck by two bullets in his right leg. All three were transferred to Qablan Clinic and later referred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus. Two other Palestinians, including a child, were also wounded in their limbs after the armed settler accompanying the settlement’s guard opened fire at them. At approximately 13:20, medical personnel at Rafidia Governmental Hospital declared the deaths of Mohammed and Fahim after they succumbed to their wounds.

PCHR added that the “IOF bear full responsibility for this systematic violence, which is backed by the highest political echelons in Israel.”

With these two murders, the death toll of Palestinians killed at the hands of the squatters has risen to three this year.

Al-Aqsa wore a deserted look on Tuesday.

The closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The violence against Palestinians by Israelis is not just physical; it is also spiritual.

Since the start of the illegal Israeli-American war against Iran on February 28, the occupation authorities have prevented Palestinians from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest mosque in Islam, during the sacred month of Ramadan.

“Palestine’s Jerusalem Governorate reported that the Israeli forces prevented worshipers from entering the mosque, citing a state of emergency,” Quds News Network reported on Wednesday. “The forces maintained a heavy presence around the mosque’s gates and across the Old City, preventing access to its courtyards.”

As usual, the mosque attracted a huge number of worshippers in the first days of Ramadan before the enforced closure.

Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa on February 27.

On the second Friday of Ramadan — February 27 — more than 100,000 worshippers were reported to have attended the afternoon prayers, despite the numerous checkpoints and other barriers the Israelis invariably impose on Palestinians to prevent them from accessing their place of worship. The mosque had similarly been full of worshippers for the special Ramadan nightly prayers. However, it has all come to a halt, with no timeline for when prayers will resume.

“It contravenes freedom of worship and suggests that the occupation authorities are asserting control over the mosque and stripping the Islamic Waqf of its authority to administer it,” Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, one of the senior imams of the mosque, was quoted as saying by QNN.

While the Israelis spread their corruption across borders with the latest assaults in Lebanon and Iran, life in Palestine continues to reel under their illegal, inhumane occupation.

