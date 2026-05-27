Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
9hEdited

Hi PWBF

I’d like to ask your fellow readers to contact any animal welfare/rights groups they may have been contributing to and tell them this:

I will no longer support your group(s) until you begin highlighting the plight of ANIMALS IN PALESTINE.

I did my weekly phone call today to Humane World for Animals (formerly Humane Society) and once again jumped through hoops to talk to a supervisor. We’d been members for nearly fifty years; NO LONGER. Abuse by the filth against Palestinian livestock and pets is well-documented. As a lifelong horse person, one video that stands out in mind is their filthy tanks targeting HORSES.

And yes, I call my AIPAC-funded congresscunt two/ three times a week; I actually feel sorry for the people who are forced to remain polite to me.

FUCK HUMANE SOCIETY. FUCK PETA. And FUCK YOU, Kristen McZio Rivett!

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
10hEdited

Trump's recent and latest push to get all of the Gulf nations plus Pakistan, Turkiye and I think Malaysia, to sign onto the Abraham Accords must be a huge wake up call for them. They now realize they are fish in an Israeli barrel, not valued client states.

What is most interesting is I am reading that Russia and China are talking to the same states to enter into a security agreement with Iran to be guarenteed by Russia and China. Trump letting them know that to him they are just beads on an Israeli string could well push them into the deal.

For right now they are all losing fortunes per day. Plus the frosting on the cake? He just threatened to blow up Oman, a major ally. What a guy.....

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