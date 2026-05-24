Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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BEK's avatar
BEK
1d

And the Arab traitors just watch as they prepare to celebrate the end of Hajj and Palestinians are rendered homeless? May their palaces crumble on their heads and eliminate them from existence!

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
1d

All governments enabling these horrific crimes, and those who haven't lifted a finger to stop them too, are guilty. They are accessories to genocide. World leaders should be indicted by the World Court. What's its purpose otherwise?

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